SpaceX a lansat o rachetă care transportă echipamente NASA pe Lună

Watch Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Intuitive Machines and SpaceX are targeting 1:05 a.m. EST (0605 UTC) Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, for launch. The NASA payloads aboard the lander aim to help us learn more about terrain and communications near the lunar South Pole. For more information about our Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, visit: https://go.nasa.gov/3RFR0A5