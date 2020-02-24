O mașină a intrat într-o mulțime, într-un oraș din Germania. Sunt zeci de victime

Update: Cotidianul german Bild anunță că ar putea fi până la 30 de răniți.

Potrivit poliției, unii dintre răniți sunt în stare gravă, dar nu există o confirmare oficială a numărului victimelor.

Martorii au povestit că un Mercedes de culoare argintie a dărâmat baricadele care restricționau accesul și a intrat într-un grup de oameni, în ceea ce pare a fi un act intenționat. Mai mult, bărbatul ar fi țintit cu precădere copiii.

Suspectul este cetățean german, în vârstă de 29 de ani și se află în custodia poliției.

Știrea inițială:

Presa locală anunță că sunt între 10 și 15 răniți, printre aceștia și copii.

Șoferul a fost reținut de polițiști.

The driver has been detained. Officers reportedly told local media they think it was a deliberate act, though a motive remains unclear.

Police said several people had been wounded, some seriously, with children among them. There is no official confirmation on the casualty numbers.

German newspaper Bild however reports that there were more than 30 injured.

A silver Mercedes reportedly drove through plastic barricades set up for the parade and into a group of people at about 14:30 local time (13:30 GMT).

Eyewitnesses quoted in the German media say the driver accelerated toward the crowd and appeared to target children.

Reports say the driver was a 29-year-old German citizen.

Images on social media show a car matching the description surrounded by emergency vehicles.

Police have set up a portal for people to submit pictures or videos of the incident. They urged people not to speculate about a motive.

The incident took place during celebrations for Rosenmontag, or Rose Monday - a carnival day celebrated in some parts of Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

Schools are often closed on the day, although it is not a national holiday in Germany. Authorities in the state of Hesse, where Volkmarsen is located, have cancelled all carnival parades "as a precaution", police tweeted.