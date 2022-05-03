Dansul mirilor cu mireasa rămasă fără picioare de la o mină rusească, într-un spital din Ucraina

Oksana şi Viktor au supravieţuit după explozia minei, însă femeia a rămas fără picioare.

În momentul deflagraţiei, Oksana, în vârstă de 23 de ani, se afla în Lisiceansk, oraș din Luhansk, şi ieşise să-şi avertizeze iubitul că este în pericol.

Chiar atunci, bomba a explodat, iar suflul explozie a lăsat-o pe fată fără picioare şi fără patru degete de la mâna stângă.

Oksana este internată la un spital din Liov, iar iubitul ei o cerut-o de soţie chiar în salon. Cei doi s-au căsătorit la spital.

Oksana, a 23-year-old nurse was set off a mine and as a result she lost her legs. But life goes on Oksana gets married and waits her turn for prosthetics.



The couple has been living together for 6 years and have children but previously did not officially register their marriage. pic.twitter.com/yuED3oTLm3