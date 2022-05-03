Antena 3 Externe Dansul mirilor cu mireasa rămasă fără picioare de la o mină rusească, într-un spital din Ucraina

Dansul mirilor cu mireasa rămasă fără picioare de la o mină rusească, într-un spital din Ucraina

de Georgiana Adam    |    03 Mai 2022   •   09:47
Dansul mirilor cu mireasa rămasă fără picioare de la o mină rusească, într-un spital din Ucraina
Sursa foto: colaj Twitter

Poveste emoţionantă în vremea bombardamentelor. O tânără de 23 de ani, care şi-a pierdut ambele picioare într-un bombardament din Ucraina, s-a căsătorit în spital.

Oksana şi Viktor au supravieţuit după explozia minei, însă femeia a rămas fără picioare. 

În momentul deflagraţiei, Oksana, în vârstă de 23 de ani, se afla în Lisiceansk, oraș din Luhansk, şi ieşise să-şi avertizeze iubitul că este în pericol. 

Chiar atunci, bomba a explodat, iar suflul explozie a lăsat-o pe fată fără picioare şi fără patru degete de la mâna stângă. 

Oksana este internată la un spital din Liov, iar iubitul ei o cerut-o de soţie chiar în salon. Cei doi s-au căsătorit la spital.

×
Subiecte în articol: Liov spital mireasa Război Ucraina Oksana

Rămâi la curent cu ce se întâmplă în lume şi când stai pe Facebook. Urmăreşte pagina Ştiri Externe!

Ai imagini sau informaţii care ar putea deveni o ştire? Trimite-ne un mesaj la numărul 0744.882.200 pe Whatsapp

TOP articole pe Antena 3:
Parteneri
Parteneri
» Vezi mai multe detalii
România, cea mai agresivă scumpire din UE la motorină din ultimul an. Legea antispeculă lipseşte cu desăvârşire
x close