Ea este profesoara de Muzică din Focșani, selectată în Top 50 dascăli ai lumii: "Am inventat predarea cu resurse 0"

We’re thrilled to introduce you to the top 50 finalists of the US $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2023, in partnership with UNESCO & Dubai Cares. These teachers have been selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world. Let’s join together and shine a light on the tireless work and dedication of these 50 inspiring educators. They each deserve their moment in the spotlight. #TeachersMatter #GlobalTeacherPrize