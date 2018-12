A fost vegetariană patru ani. A avut un șoc după ce a reintrodus carnea în dieta ei. „Așa arată fața mea acum. Incredibil!”

"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." - Eleanor Roosevelt ------------------------------------------------------------ I am happiest when minding my own business. Not worrying, caring or thinking of what others think or do. For the most part, people project their world onto yours. I understand that now. By understanding, it helps me even more to stick to my own thing, to walk my own path, and to listen to my inner being. For example I love living my Vegan lifestyle. I love the way it makes me feel, I love how it has a positive ripple effect on the the world around me in a spiritual and physical way. I love how it helped me open my mind to so many other things that improved my life. I won't let negativity from others change my mind. Don't be mad, because I am doing me better than you are doing you. Turn that energy, and focus back on yourself to become a better person than you were yesterday, or even a moment ago. ------------------------------------------------------------- This sushi spot was so nice! I definitely recommend it. (@yanavanmaarseveen ?) . . . . . #genroku #sushi #miso #girl #wanderlust #travel #amsterdam #exploring #love #vegangirl #plantbased #brunette #latina #dutchgirl #vlogger #fitdutchies #sakura #flowers #colorful #sweet #lifestyle #mindset #veganism #motivation #selfimprovement #寿司 #ビーガン #桜 #オランダ

