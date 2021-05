Un copil de 5 ani din Marea Britanie a devenit erou, după ce şi-a salvat mama însărcinată care a leşinat în casă

? Today we’re celebrating the brave and heroic actions of Monty! ? Monty phoned 999 when his mum collapsed unconscious on the floor of their home, leaving him and his baby sister alone. He gave the contact handler his mother’s name, his address and made sure the door was open. Monty also cycled over to his grandparents’ home nearby to raise the alarm, after calling the police. ? His mum Amber said: “I am so proud of him. He is such a blessing and an inspiration to be every day.” Officers gave Monty a surprise visit for his sixth birthday including a toy police car and a special certificate from Chief Constable Jo Shiner. ? Read more at http://orlo.uk/UTBbv