Spaniolii cu coronavirus, scoși la plajă ca parte a tratamentului de recuperare

There’s nothing quite like fresh sea air. ??Hospital del Mar in Barcelona have been inundated with Covid-19 patients since March. Those who are recovering from the virus are now being taken across the street to admire the views of the seaside. Isidre Correa went into Intensive Care on 14 April and has come out today. He will begin his journey to recovery inside the hospital, but first - sand, sun and sea! Yesterday, for the first time since the beginning of March, Spain reported no new coronavirus deaths. Tap the link in our bio for more. (?David Ramos/Getty Images) #Spain #Barcelona #Covid19 #Coronavirus #BBCNews

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:36am PDT