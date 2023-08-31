Antena 3 CNN Externe Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 40 de răniți după un incendiu izbucnit la o clădire din Johannesburg

Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 40 de răniți după un incendiu izbucnit la o clădire din Johannesburg

Cel puțin 20 de persoane au fost ucise și 43 rănite după ce un incendiu a izbucnit la o clădire de cinci etaje, în această dimineaţă, în centrul orașului Johannesburg din Africa de Sud.

Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 40 de răniți după un incendiu izbucnit la o clădire din Johannesburg
Sursa foto: X | @dredrebabb
de Georgiana Adam    |    31 Aug 2023   •   08:12

Pompierii au evacuat toate persoanele din clădire în timp ce desfășurau operațiuni de stingere a incendiului.

Cauza incidentului este necunoscută deocamdată.

Cele peste 40 de persoane evacuate au fost transportate la diferite spitale pentru tratament.

×
Subiecte în articol: Johannesburg Africa de Sud
TOP articole pe Antena 3 CNN:
Parteneri
Cod roşu de vijelii şi grindină. Lista localităţilor afectate
x close