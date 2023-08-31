Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 40 de răniți după un incendiu izbucnit la o clădire din Johannesburg

Pompierii au evacuat toate persoanele din clădire în timp ce desfășurau operațiuni de stingere a incendiului.

Cauza incidentului este necunoscută deocamdată.

BREAKING NEWS



A fire in the Johannesburg CBD has claimed the lives of 20 people



Early this morning, firefighters received a dispatch to the 5 story building at Alberts and Delvers Streets



Over 40 people were evacuated to various hospitals for treatment pic.twitter.com/qmi5EZHm5L