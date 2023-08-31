Cel puțin 20 de morți și peste 40 de răniți după un incendiu izbucnit la o clădire din Johannesburg

Pompierii au evacuat toate persoanele din clădire în timp ce desfășurau operațiuni de stingere a incendiului.
Cauza incidentului este necunoscută deocamdată.
BREAKING NEWS— News Live SA (@newslivesa) August 31, 2023
A fire in the Johannesburg CBD has claimed the lives of 20 people
Early this morning, firefighters received a dispatch to the 5 story building at Alberts and Delvers Streets
Over 40 people were evacuated to various hospitals for treatment pic.twitter.com/qmi5EZHm5L
Cele peste 40 de persoane evacuate au fost transportate la diferite spitale pentru tratament.
VIDEO: Aftermath of the building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa which killed at least 20 people and injured more than 40 others.— Dredre babb (@DredreBabb) August 31, 2023
pic.twitter.com/kxcOmharUA