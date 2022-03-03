Sabrina Preda broadcasts live on CNN with Michael Holmes, five years after she finished the course taught by the CNN war correspondent

Sabrina's story began five years ago, when, as a CNN fellow, she met many well-known CNN correspondents and learned, during various courses, about their experiences in the midst of large-scale conflicts that changed and affected the entire world.

One of them was Michael Holmes, a journalist with decades of experience, who had covered war zones such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

In the context of the war in Ukraine and the exodus of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the bloody attacks of the Russian army, Sabrina Preda, a News Hour with CNN anchor, on Antena 3, went live from Isaccea, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, where thousands of people cross the border every day, to escape the horrors of the war.

Since Antena 3 is a CNN International Partner, Sabrina also had a live intervention on the American TV network, and, only a few minutes before the transmission started, she found out that she would be broadcasting live, along with Michael Holmes, who had taught her the war correspondents’ course on CNN.

"I was very happy to hear that the presenter would be Michael Holmes because it reminded me of my CNN scholarship. That’s when I met him personally, he came to talk to us as a correspondent in conflict zones. Michael Holmes has covered areas such as Iraq, Afghanistan or Libya for CNN, and he has over 40 years of experience.

I remember that after I finished the course, I said to myself: Wow, that’s what it means to be a real journalist, getting to areas that no one is broadcasting from. So yesterday, I was very happy when I found out that he would be the anchor in the studio. Surprisingly, I was not nervous about it, or, maybe I did not realize it because it was too cold outside!

The joy was even greater when I finished my live intervention and Michael thanked me, while the CNN producer told me, in my earpiece: Sabrina, thank you very much, that was fantastic!", Sabrina told antena3.ro.