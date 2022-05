Imagini cu un grup de ursuleți la "grădiniță", publicate de orfelinatul de urși din Munții Hășmaș

Welcome to the orphan bear kindergarten! The 8 cubs that we took into our care this year so far are in the first enclosure in the forest. They are all doing good and are growing fast. For now we are feeding them with a special milk formula 3 times a day and they drink about 30 liters of it. In this small enclosure the cubs can socialize, play together to develop their inborn skills and form a bonded group. They will stay here until the end of July when we will transfer them to a larger, wilder enclosure. If you wish to help our project you can make a donation here: https://donorbox.org/adoptabear