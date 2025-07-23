The Network of Power: Coldea's Relationship with Judges

Florian Coldea. Foto: Inquam Photos

Retired SRI General Florian Coldea, former deputy head of the Romanian Intelligence Service, considers himself a victim of the system and has described the case against him as a "witch hunt."

Ironically, Florian Coldea was, at one point, one of the most important names to come up in discussions about the justice system. In fact, according to information published in the press, the prosecutors' accusations relate precisely to aspects of this nature.

The charges involve the formation of an organized criminal group, together with another former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) general, Dumitru Dumbravă, and lawyer Doru Trăilă. What was the purpose? According to the prosecutors themselves: "committing crimes of corruption, unlawfully practicing a profession or activity, and money laundering."

Essentially, retired generals from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) allegedly signed various contracts with investigation companies to gather information and file opposing parties in court cases, as well as experts, lawyers, and magistrates, with the aim of defending the interests of certain clients.

This method of interfering with the justice system has been used in the past, with President Traian Băsescu himself speaking about Florian Coldea's involvement in the ICA privatization case.

Several years ago, Traian Băsescu mentioned the "mafia state" in a recording whose authenticity he acknowledged.

"Traian Băsescu: - Coldea, Ms. Kovesi, Judge Camelia Bogdan. Hey, but you should have heard the conversation when they told me we were taking Mustaţă off the panel. Yeah? Come on, guys, let's blow him up! Do you want to destroy my family?

- What kind of state is this, Mr. President?

Traian Băsescu: - I've told you several times, it's a mafia state, I know what I'm talking about.

- Problems with the Voiculescu file?

Traian Băsescu: - You should have seen them talking the day after the conviction, just as he had told them three days earlier, it came true. How he told me, tomorrow we'll take Mustaţă and Camelia Bogdan will come in. You should have seen them the next day when they said they talked to Camelia Bogdan and she said that if we had the Penal Code, she would have given him 20 years, but she could only give him ten. Then Coldea draws his conclusions, you know. You should see how spectacular Coldea is when he draws conclusions.

- You are upset with them.

Traian Băsescu: - Camelia Bogdan is, entered as judge in the case of the son-in-law. A judge who had been handling the case for a year was replaced, and Camelia Bogdan was assigned to it at the last minute. Well, Bogdan, I know who you are!