Un cameraman al postului de televiziune Kiev Live TV a fost ucis în atacul asupra turnului de televiziune

''Îi plângem pierderea şi investigăm circumstanţele în care a murit.

Atacarea jurnaliştilor este o crimă de război'', a scris pe Twitter organizaţia Reporteri fără frontiere (RSF).

The first person I know died in this war. My former colleague, TV cameraman Yevhenii Sakun, was killed yesterday as a result of Russian missile strike on Kyiv's Babyn Yar, along with 4 other people. It was a pleasure working with him. I'm devastated by this news. Eternal memory pic.twitter.com/3NEK5fN9rD