Explozie uriașă la o benzinărie din Groznîi. 4 persoane, printre care 2 copii, ar fi fost ucise

O explozie puternică urmată de un incendiu a avut loc sâmbătă la o benzinărie din Groznîi, capitala Ceceniei, notează RBC-Ukraine.

Canalele rusești de Telegram au raportat că o benzinărie de pe bulevardul Muhammad Ali din Groznîi, Cecenia, a explodat. Cauzele sunt necunoscute.

Se raportează că doi copii și doi adulți au fost uciși în explozie. Una dintre victime ar fi un bărbat care a decis să filmeze cisterna în flăcări.

