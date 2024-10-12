Antena 3 CNN Externe Explozie uriașă la o benzinărie din Groznîi. 4 persoane, printre care 2 copii, ar fi fost ucise

Una dintre victime ar fi un bărbat care a decis să filmeze o cisternă în flăcări. Sursă foto: Captură video X
de Andreea Ştefan    |    12 Oct 2024   •   20:47

O explozie puternică urmată de un incendiu a avut loc sâmbătă la o benzinărie din Groznîi, capitala Ceceniei, notează RBC-Ukraine.

Canalele rusești de Telegram au raportat că o benzinărie de pe bulevardul Muhammad Ali din Groznîi, Cecenia, a explodat. Cauzele sunt necunoscute. 

Se raportează că doi copii și doi adulți au fost uciși în explozie. Una dintre victime ar fi un bărbat care a decis să filmeze cisterna în flăcări.

Imagini de la locul incidentului au apărut pe internet. Înregistrarea video arată o explozie puternică care a provocat un incendiu uriaș.

Subiecte în articol: Groznîi explozie cecenia

