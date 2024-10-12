Explozie uriașă la o benzinărie din Groznîi. 4 persoane, printre care 2 copii, ar fi fost ucise

O explozie puternică urmată de un incendiu a avut loc sâmbătă la o benzinărie din Groznîi, capitala Ceceniei, notează RBC-Ukraine.
Canalele rusești de Telegram au raportat că o benzinărie de pe bulevardul Muhammad Ali din Groznîi, Cecenia, a explodat. Cauzele sunt necunoscute.
Se raportează că doi copii și doi adulți au fost uciși în explozie. Una dintre victime ar fi un bărbat care a decis să filmeze cisterna în flăcări.
Russian Telegram channels reported that a gas station on Muhammad Ali Avenue in Grozny, Chechnya, exploded. The causes are unknown.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 12, 2024
It is reported that two children and two adults were killed in the explosion. One of the fatalities reportedly turned out to be a man who decided… pic.twitter.com/pEiTjnTmbi
Imagini de la locul incidentului au apărut pe internet. Înregistrarea video arată o explozie puternică care a provocat un incendiu uriaș.
Capping off an explosive week for the Russian petroleum industry, massive fires have consumed a gas station in Grozny this hour, igniting with such force that fuel tanks were launched 200 meters distance. pic.twitter.com/xrwKOcVMif— KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 12, 2024