On this day 35 years ago thousands of Chinese students and citizens seeking democratic reforms were killed in Tianenmen Square because they sought freedom and democracy. This highlites the brutality and criminal nature of the Communist Chinese Party.

Sursa foto: Profimedia Images

The former ambassador of the United States in Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, sent a message on the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in China:

„On this day 35 years ago thousands of Chinese students and citizens seeking democratic reforms were killed in Tianenmen Square because they sought freedom and democracy. This highlites the brutality and criminal nature of the Communist Chinese Party.

The Communist Chinese have tried to erase all memories of Tiananmen Square massacre, but the free world can not forget. The Communist Chinese have murdered more people than Stalin, Hitler and all other 20th and 21st century despots put together. Currently, there are millions of people in Communist Chinese reeducation camps. Those that oppose the Communist Chinese leadership and are not fortunate enough to go to a camp simply disappear. The threat posed to free democratic countries by the Communist Chinese is enormous. Like a spreading malignant cancer the Communist Chinese are buying governments, natural resources and businesses around the world. They steal technology and information about national security issues and commercal matters, The axis of evil, China- Russia-Iran, is led by China, the greatest evil.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on June 3, General Timothy Haugh, the new head of the US. National Security Agency, NSA, said that Communist China poses a far greater risk than just stealing American sensitive data and military information. Gen. Haugh identified a new Communist Chinese hacking network known as Volt Typhoon which aims to preposition itself in critical infrastructure networks for future attacks, This means that in the event of a conflict the Communist Chinese can disrupt and stop the functioning of water supplies, electrical power grids and transportation services. It can hereby effectively stop an adversary from not just manufacturing certain products, but its society from functioning.

Microsoft disclosed that Communist Chinese hackers attacked various networks in Guam and mainland US. The attack included communication, transportation and maritime sectors, Genal Haugh further points out the activities of a Comminist Chinese firm, I-Soon, whose legal activities were identified earlier this year. I-Soon, hacked into numerou governments agencies, including those of Malaysia, Thailand, Mongolia, and also hacked into universites in Hong Kong, Taiwan and France.

The hacking was apparently undertaken for the benefit of China's Ministry of State Security, Ministry of Public Security and the Peoples Liberation Army. In January of this year, FBI director Christopher Wray, announced that the FBI had stopped a Chinese Communist hacking operation that hijacked hundreds of routers and used them to control American infrastructure. Beijing was and is continuing to try to control computer networks that control water supplies, transportation networks, energy networks and telecommunications networks.

The director of the US. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Jen Easterly, testified before Congress earlier this year and said that the activities undertaken by Beijing so far that have been discovered are but "the tip of the iceberg"! It should not be forgotten that under Chinese law every Chinese company has to share all of its information with the Communist Chinese Party and the Beijing government. There is no real Chinese private company-they are fronts for the Communist Chinese. These companies are not trying to help humanity-they are advancing the goal of Beijing to subjugate humanity. So today, of all days, remember that we do not have to say yes to the Communist Chinese. Say no to tyranny and subjugation – say that you love and cherish freedom and democracy. Say no to the biggest human rights abuser in the world – tell the Communist Chinese and their supporters that there is no moral equivalence between the tyrannical evil of Beijing and any other democratic country.

So today say a prayer for, and a thank you to, all of those brave men and women who gave their lifes to fight the evil of communism around the world and preserve democracy, human rights and decency.

Today, have the courage to say no to the Communist Chinese and to all of those who support the Communist Chinese. May God bless you and give you the fortitude to do that which is right for you and your fellow citizens.”