Calin Georgescu was badmouthing Trump and JD Vance in the summer of 2024. "Trump is not what he was, JD Vance is a virus"

Calin Georgescu Foto: Hepta

While today Georgescu portrays himself as a victim to Americans, claiming unfair treatment in Romania, praising Donald Trump and JD Vance at every opportunity, comparing himself to Trump in interviews, and stating he wants to "bring Trump's administration to Bucharest," just a few months ago, he held the exact opposite opinion.



In a podcast recorded in the summer of 2024, Georgescu claimed that the assassination attempt against the American president was a "Hollywood PR stunt," arguing that the American president "isn't what he used to be" and that Trump's slogan, "Make America Great Again," had become "Make Israel Great Again." His views on Vice President JD Vance were equally negative; he called Vance "a virus" and made an antisemitic insinuation by claiming Vance had "changed his name from Baumann," suggesting this was why U.S. foreign policy favored Israel.

Moreover, Georgescu stated in the same interview that the Twin Towers in New York were not brought down by terrorists but by Americans themselves—a conspiracy theory that circulated widely at the time. Georgescu also claimed that the CIA controls the United States and interferes in elections in other countries.

"Trump isn't what he used to be"

"Trump isn't what he used to be," Calin Georgescu stated in July 2024 during the Ringul Politic podcast posted on Facebook.



"You know, the Americans have found it easier to change presidents in other countries than their own. That's the big picture. Trump isn't what he used to be. I remember his sovereignty speech from 2016 compared to now; the differences are enormous. His sovereignty speech from 2016 was one thing, and now it's something else entirely.



I'll tell you one thing: in his first term, there was genuine peace. For four years, you can't say there was any conflict or war. But what I see now with the appointment of Vice President JD Vance, who changed his name from Baumann, and especially following Trump's statements, MAGA turned into MIGA—Make Israel Great Again. That's what I take from some of the statements he's made. On the other hand, you know how this assassination attempt (on Trump – ed.) is—it’s about as true as American sweeteners being harmless, Princess Diana dying in a car accident, and the Twin Towers falling because of terrorists," Georgescu said, clearly indicating his belief in conspiracy theories regarding Princess Diana and the September 11 attacks.

Georgescu called Trump's assassination attempt a "Hollywood PR operation"

The extremist candidate criticized the "Hollywood PR" that "messes with your head."



"Now the internet is flooded with various topics, but we still know a thing or two. It's important to look carefully at things done through exceptional Hollywood PR, where America still takes center stage. Specifically, the UN session that started yesterday and continues today regarding the Security Council, where pseudo-diplomacy at home had to witness the high-level meeting requested by Russian Prime Minister Lavrov from Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó—if you follow the dialogue between the two, it surpasses this Hollywood PR event from recent days.



As the great French philosopher Guy Debord wrote in his formidable book, 'The Society of the Spectacle,' everything is a show designed to manipulate your mind and control you effectively. When you understand this spectacle, you realize that when the world is inverted, truth momentarily becomes false," said Georgescu.

"Viruses" JD Vance and Giorgia Meloni

Georgescu described Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. Vice President JD Vance as "viruses" and "fake sovereignists."



"There aren't elections anymore; the Romanian people haven't understood this for 35 years, which is why we've consistently lost, and false sovereignists and nationalists like the virus Meloni have appeared. It's a fight between darkness and light. The Romanian people must understand we need a systemic change—the whole system is sick. If you want progress, you must participate in change, and that means changing your mindset.



Once you've fallen down this false path of prosperity illusion, it's exactly as Guy Debord described—the spectacle society clearly shows that separation occurs with every spectacle. Regarding the Trump event, this Hollywood-style show created division—was there an assassination attempt or wasn't there? With separation, they control very effectively. It's how you proletarianize everyone, and that's clearly visible with these false sovereignists and nationalists.



Do you know what the virus is? It's certainly not COVID. The only virus today is Meloni, who went to Argentina, Mexico, and is also present in Romania. Some people proudly associate themselves with Meloni, but she's a virus, just like JD Vance and others in America who keep the spectacle alive," the presidential candidate said.

Georgescu: "America plays a very dangerous role"

Georgescu further argued that America could cause "immense harm to the entire planet."



"America plays a very dangerous role; it's walking a tightrope, and this could cause immense harm globally. 1991 was a turning point, a year when peace could have prevailed on Earth because the Warsaw Pact had dissolved earlier, the USSR was gone, and a new nation emerged seeking the common good. It could have been a time of peace, promoted by the so-called strategic partner.



All international organizations, including the UN—where I served for 17 years until I resigned—contributed to this. They talked about peace, but behind the scenes, they wanted war.



NATO is led by the U.S. There's nothing more to say about their propaganda and the fact everything revolves around it. The real world is completely different—it has nothing to do with what these guys are proposing. It's equally disturbing and humiliating how Romania's current leaders serve Western powers, from Mark Rutte, the emblem of the Dutch rainbow, to the current president of the U.S., if he really is (Donald Trump – ed.).



America, with its massive debts exceeding $35 trillion and interest rates surpassing every federal project, isn't in a position to lecture us. Honestly, I don't see how things will go well for this country by the end of the year," added the presidential candidate.



Georgescu also claimed the CIA "controls every small detail of American life."



"Looking back at history, like the Crimean War and the Adrianople peace around 1853, we saw how a massive wave of anti-Russian sentiment suddenly emerged, carefully orchestrated by Britain—a similar scenario to 1949 when Romanian premier Ana Pauker appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, praised by the UK.



From that point to the CIA controlling every detail of American life—not always in a good way—is just one step. Maybe Romanian intelligence back then was controlled by Britain?" Georgescu speculated.



However, in recent months, Georgescu has dramatically reversed his statements, praising JD Vance for "addressing democratic abuses in Romania and Europe," and Donald Trump for prioritizing his country's interests. Georgescu even urged Trump to "take care" of Romanian democracy after he was placed under judicial supervision.



