Oameni salvați după ce au supraviețuit miraculos timp de 8 zile sub dărâmături, în Turcia

Peste 41.000 de morţi în Turcia şi Siria după seismele de săptămâna trecută. Salvatorii au reuşit însă să scoată de sub dărâmături oameni care au supravieţuit ca prin minune fără apă, mâncare şi căldură timp de 8 zile.

de Andreea Ştefan    |    15 Feb 2023   •   08:52

Specialiștii atrag atenția asupra riscului tot mai mare al izbucnirii unor epidemii, atât în Siria, cât și în Turcia, în condițiile în care sursele de apă sunt contaminate.

Două femei din Kahramanmaraş, care au supravieţuit miraculos timp de 8 zile sub dărâmături, au fost scoase în viaţă de salvatori.

Tot în Kahramanmaraş, o fetiţă de 10 ani a fost scoasă teafără de sub ruinele casei, după aproape 200 de ore în care s-a luptat să rămână în viaţă.

Într-un alt oraş din Turcia o femeie, doi copii şi un bebeluş au fost salvaţi de sub dărâmături în ultimul moment, după ce pisica familiei le-a arătat salvatorilor locul exact în care era blocată întreaga familie.

Imagini emoţionante vin şi din oraşul Diarbakir, unde un poliţist a fost surprins în timp ce hrănea un bărbat cu dizabilităţi rămas pe drumuri în urma seismelor puternice.

