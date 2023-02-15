Oameni salvați după ce au supraviețuit miraculos timp de 8 zile sub dărâmături, în Turcia

Peste 41.000 de morţi în Turcia şi Siria după seismele de săptămâna trecută. Salvatorii au reuşit însă să scoată de sub dărâmături oameni care au supravieţuit ca prin minune fără apă, mâncare şi căldură timp de 8 zile.

Sursa foto: Hepta

Specialiștii atrag atenția asupra riscului tot mai mare al izbucnirii unor epidemii, atât în Siria, cât și în Turcia, în condițiile în care sursele de apă sunt contaminate.

Două femei din Kahramanmaraş, care au supravieţuit miraculos timp de 8 zile sub dărâmături, au fost scoase în viaţă de salvatori.

204 hours after the quake, two women rescued from rubble



Two women were among at least five survivors rescued on February 14 from the rubble of earthquake-hit areas of Turkey, eight days after the worst quake in the country's modern history. pic.twitter.com/wfbTw7KAis — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) February 14, 2023

Tot în Kahramanmaraş, o fetiţă de 10 ani a fost scoasă teafără de sub ruinele casei, după aproape 200 de ore în care s-a luptat să rămână în viaţă.

During search and rescue operations in #Turkey's Kahramanmarash, 185 hours after the earthquake, a 10-year-old girl named Aycha was rescued. 185 hours is more than a week!#TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/SpW00K6Alx — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) February 14, 2023

Într-un alt oraş din Turcia o femeie, doi copii şi un bebeluş au fost salvaţi de sub dărâmături în ultimul moment, după ce pisica familiei le-a arătat salvatorilor locul exact în care era blocată întreaga familie.

A cat led rescue teams to a building in earthquake-hit Turkey, where a mother and her two children, along with a baby, were rescued from the rubble. A heartwarming reminder of the power of the animal-human bond. pic.twitter.com/nbAEKoLXbb — Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) February 14, 2023

Imagini emoţionante vin şi din oraşul Diarbakir, unde un poliţist a fost surprins în timp ce hrănea un bărbat cu dizabilităţi rămas pe drumuri în urma seismelor puternice.