Teribil accident în lanț. 75 de mașini au fost implicate într-un carambol - VIDEO

de S.T.   •   03 Ian 2018   •   13:56
Teribil accident în lanț. 75 de mașini au fost implicate într-un carambol - VIDEO 534
Foto: twitter.com/SPECNewsBuffalo

Viscolul a provocat marți seară un teribil accident în lanţ lângă Buffalo, în statul New York.

Cel puţin o persoană a murit în carambolul în care au fost implicate 75 de maşini.

De zece zile, gerul bate recorduri vechi de un secol pe coasta de Est.

