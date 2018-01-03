Teribil accident în lanț. 75 de mașini au fost implicate într-un carambol - VIDEO

Cel puţin o persoană a murit în carambolul în care au fost implicate 75 de maşini.

De zece zile, gerul bate recorduri vechi de un secol pe coasta de Est.

Terrible accident on the 90 near Lancaster. 75+ car pile up. Be safe out there. Jaws of life being used on another car. pic.twitter.com/xgCMZGbpBE