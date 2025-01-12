Antena 3 CNN Externe Explozie la un restaurant din Cehia: 6 persoane au murit. Zeci de oameni au fost evacuați de urgență

Explozie la un restaurant din Cehia: 6 persoane au murit. Zeci de oameni au fost evacuați de urgență

A.S.
<1 minut de citit Publicat la 10:31 12 Ian 2025 Modificat la 11:24 12 Ian 2025
explozie restaurant cehia
Opt persoane au fost rănite în explozia puternică produsă sâmbătă seară târziu. Foto: X

Şase persoane au murit după ce o butelie cu propan-butan a explodat, la un restaurant din oraşul Most, din nord-vestul Cehiei. După deflagraţie, clădirea a luat foc, au anunţat, duminică, serviciile de urgenţă, potrivit Reuters, citat de US News.

Opt persoane au fost rănite în explozia puternică produsă sâmbătă seară târziu, iar 30 de oameni au fost evacuaţi din restaurant şi din clădirile învecinate, a transmis, pe reţeaua X, Serviciul de pompieri din Cehia.

×
Etichete: Cehia explozie

Abonează-te la canalul de WhatsApp Antena 3 CNN

Citește mai multe din Externe
» Citește mai multe din Externe
Parteneri
TOP articole
Parteneri
x close