Explozie la un restaurant din Cehia: 6 persoane au murit. Zeci de oameni au fost evacuați de urgență

Şase persoane au murit după ce o butelie cu propan-butan a explodat, la un restaurant din oraşul Most, din nord-vestul Cehiei. După deflagraţie, clădirea a luat foc, au anunţat, duminică, serviciile de urgenţă, potrivit Reuters, citat de US News.

Opt persoane au fost rănite în explozia puternică produsă sâmbătă seară târziu, iar 30 de oameni au fost evacuaţi din restaurant şi din clădirile învecinate, a transmis, pe reţeaua X, Serviciul de pompieri din Cehia.

???6 KILLED IN CZECH RESTAURANT EXPLOSION



A propane-butane cylinder explosion tore through a restaurant in Most, Czech Republic, killing 6 and injuring 8 people.



The blast sparked a fire, forcing the evacuation of 30 people from the restaurant and nearby buildings.



Witnesses… pic.twitter.com/dRaB5QdcSA