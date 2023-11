Război în Ucraina, ziua 642. Sute de localităţi din Ucraina au rămas fără curent | Volodimir Zelenski: "Ne confruntăm cu condiţii meteorologice extreme"

Now, when it is so difficult, in such conditions, we should all be especially grateful to those who defend our country, who carry out Ukrainian offensive operations, who are in combat positions, at combat posts, on duty in mobile fire groups and in all our other units that protect Ukraine, the life of our state and our independence. Intense hostilities do not stop for a single hour in the Donetsk directions and in Kharkiv region – in the direction of Kupyansk. Our warriors are also holding their positions in the south of the country: Zaporizhzhia region, our Kherson region. I want to thank everyone who rightly responds to Russian terrorist attacks, who repels enemy assaults even now – in such conditions. I thank each of you, warriors, all your brothers-in-arms, everyone who helps our brigades, all Ukrainian defense and security forces, who works in our defense production facilities, who supplies everything needed by Ukraine and our people, who tends the wounded, trains our warriors, and organizes volunteer fundraisers for the sake of Ukrainian strength. We cannot stand aloof from defense. And glory to all our people who understand this, who fight, who work and help for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians! We are strong in unity.