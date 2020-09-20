Un copil de 6 luni s-a dat cu placa înainte să înveţe să vorbească. A intrat în Cartea Recordurilor!

de Silvia Țigănilă    |    20 Sep 2020   •   15:40
Rich Humpherys, un copil în vârstă de șase luni din Statele Unite, a intrat în Cartea Recordurilor drept cel mai mic copil care face schi nautic.

Rich Humpherys, un copil de șase luni din Utah, Statele Unite ale Americii, se dă cu placa înainte să înceapă să vorbească.

Tatăl lui l-a învăţat pas cu pas să îşi ţină singur echilibrul!

Tatăl copilului poate fi văzut în clipul postat pe Twitter cum îl ajută la un moment dat pe cel mic să își țină echilibrul.

Iată imaginile!

placă Cartea Recordurilor Rich Humpherys

