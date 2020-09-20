Un copil de 6 luni s-a dat cu placa înainte să înveţe să vorbească. A intrat în Cartea Recordurilor!

Rich Humpherys, un copil de șase luni din Utah, Statele Unite ale Americii, se dă cu placa înainte să înceapă să vorbească.

Tatăl lui l-a învăţat pas cu pas să îşi ţină singur echilibrul!

Tatăl copilului poate fi văzut în clipul postat pe Twitter cum îl ajută la un moment dat pe cel mic să își țină echilibrul.

Iată imaginile!

6-month baby sets world record for the youngest child to water-ski



Rich Humpherys can be seen in the video skiing at Lake Powel on the Colorado River in Utah, USA at the age of 6 months & 4 days in September 2020#RichHumphreys #LakePowel #ColoradoRiver #Utah #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/YKocEPaoh8