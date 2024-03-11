Premiile Oscar 2024. Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Filmul Oppenheimer, regizat de Christopher Nolan, cu Cilliam Murphy în rolul principal, a obținut șapte premii Oscar la cea de-a 96-a ediție a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film.
După nominalizări, Oppenheimer a concurat la 13 dintre cele 23 de categorii, dar a reușit să obţină cele mai importante premii: Cel mai bun film, cel mai bun regizor, cel mai bun actor în rol principal și cel mai bun actor în rol secundar.
Pe locul al doilea într-un clasament al câștigătorilor a fost pelicula Poor Things, cu patru premii, inclusiv Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal pentru Emma Stone.
În GALERIA FOTO de mai jos puteţi vedea mai multe imagini cu marii câştigători ai Premiilor Oscar 2024.
Lista completă a câștigătorilor de la Oscar 2024
Cel mai bun film
“Oppenheimer” - Câștigător
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”
Cel mai bun regizor
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător
Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal
Emma Stone — “Poor Things” - Câștigător
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Cântec original
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” - Câștigător
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” - Câştigătoare
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
America Ferrera – “Barbie“
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Actor în rol secundar
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător
Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Muzică originală
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Cel mai bun sunet
The Zone of Interest
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Cea mai bună imagine
Oppenheimer
Cel mai bun documentar
20 Days in Mariupol
Montaj
Oppenheimer
Efecte vizuale
Godzilla Minus One
Cel mai bun film internațional
The Zone of Interest
Cele mai bune costume
Poor Things
Cele mai bune decoruri
Poor Things
Cel mai bun makeup
Poor Things
Cel mai bun scenariu original
Anatomy of a Fall
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
American Fiction
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație
The War is Over
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație
"The Boy and the Heron" Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki