Premiile Oscar 2024. Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Premiile Oscar 2024. Câştigătorii celei de-a 96-a ediție a premiilor Oscar, decernate de către Academia Americană de Film, au fost desemnaţi. Filmul „Oppenheimer“, regizat de Christopher Nolan, a fost marele câştigător al Galei, unde a obţinut nu mai puţin de şapte premii.

Sursa foto: Getty Images

Filmul Oppenheimer, regizat de Christopher Nolan, cu Cilliam Murphy în rolul principal, a obținut șapte premii Oscar la cea de-a 96-a ediție a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film.

După nominalizări, Oppenheimer a concurat la 13 dintre cele 23 de categorii, dar a reușit să obţină cele mai importante premii: Cel mai bun film, cel mai bun regizor, cel mai bun actor în rol principal și cel mai bun actor în rol secundar.

Pe locul al doilea într-un clasament al câștigătorilor a fost pelicula Poor Things, cu patru premii, inclusiv Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal pentru Emma Stone.

Lista completă a câștigătorilor de la Oscar 2024

Cel mai bun film

“Oppenheimer” - Câștigător

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun regizor

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Emma Stone — “Poor Things” - Câștigător

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Cântec original

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” - Câștigător

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” - Câştigătoare

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie“

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Actor în rol secundar

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer” - Câștigător

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Muzică originală

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Cel mai bun sunet

The Zone of Interest

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Cea mai bună imagine

Oppenheimer

Cel mai bun documentar

20 Days in Mariupol

Montaj

Oppenheimer

Efecte vizuale

Godzilla Minus One

Cel mai bun film internațional

The Zone of Interest

Cele mai bune costume

Poor Things

Cele mai bune decoruri

Poor Things

Cel mai bun makeup

Poor Things

Cel mai bun scenariu original

Anatomy of a Fall

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

American Fiction

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

The War is Over

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

"The Boy and the Heron" Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki