Premiile Oscar 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Actorii Tracee Ellis Ross şi Leslie Jordan au fost cei care au anunțat nominalizările, într-o prezentare online. Gala de decernare a Premiilor Oscar 2022 va avea loc la data de 27 martie 2022.
Lista de nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2022
Cel mai bun film:
”Belfast”,
”CODA”,
”Don’t Look Up”,
”Drive My Car”,
”Dune”,
”King Richard”,
”Licorice Pizza”,
”Nightmare Alley”,
”The Power of the Dog”,
”West Side Story„
Cel mai bun regizor:
”Belfast” – Kenneth Brannagh,
”Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi,
”Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson,
”The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion,
”West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye,
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter,
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers,
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos,
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
Javier Barden – Being the Ricardos,
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog,
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!,
Will Smith – King Richard,
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Cel mai bun cântec original:
”Be Alive” – King Richard,
”Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto,
”Down To Joy” – Belfast
”No Time To Die” – James Bond: No Time To Die,
”Somehow You Do” – from Four Good Days
Cel mai bun film de animație:
”Encanto”,
”Flee”,
”Luca”,
”The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”,
”Raya and the Last Dragon”
Machiaj și coafură:
”Coming 2 America”,
”Cruella”,
”Dune”,
”The Eyes of Tammy Faye”,
”House of Gucci”
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
”Dune”,
”Free Guy”,
”No Time To Die”,
”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten”,
”Rings”,
”Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Cea mai bună imagine:
”Dune”,
”Nightmare Alley”,
”The Power of the Dog”,
”The Tragedy of Macbeth”,
”West Side Story”
Cel mai bun montaj:
”Don’t Look Up”,
”Dune”, ”King Richard”,
”The Power of the Dog”,
”Tick, Tick…Boom!”
Cel mai bun design de producție:
”Dune”,
”Nightmare Alley”,
”The Power of the Dog”,
”The Tragedy of Macbeth”,
”West Side Story”
Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:
”Drive My Car” (Japan),
Flee (Denmark),
”The Hand of God” (Italy),
”Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan),
”The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj:
”Audible”,
”Lead Me Home”,
”The Queen of Basketball”,
”Three Songs for Benazir”,
”When We Were Bullies”
Cel mai bun documentar:
”Ascension”,
”Attica”,
”Flee”,
”Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”,
”Writing With Fire”
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”,
Troy Kotsur, “Coda”,
Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”,
Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”,
J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:
Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”,
Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”,
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”,
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”,
Judi Dench – “Belfast”
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:
”Ala Kachuu – Take And Run”,
”The Dress”,
”The Long Goodbye”,
”On My Mind”,
”Please Hold”
Cel mai bun scenariu original:
”Don’t Look Up”,
”Dune”,
”Encanto”,
”Parallel Mothers”,
”The Power of the Dog”
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:
”CODA”,
”Drive My Car”,
”Dune”,
”The Lost Daughter”,
”The Power of the Dog”
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:
”Belfast”,
”Dune”,
”No Time To Die”,
”The Power of the Dog”,
”West Side Story”
Cele mai bune costume:
”Cruella” – Jenny Bevan,
”Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran,
”Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan,
”Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequira,
”West Side Story” – Paul Tazewell
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
”Affairs of the Art”
, ”Bestia”,
”Boxballet”,
”Robin Robin”,
”The Windshield Wiper”