Premiile Oscar 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

de Cerasela Stafie    |    08 Feb 2022   •   16:36
Premiile Oscar 2022. Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Sursa foto: Getty Images/ Bryan Bedder

Premiile Oscar 2022. Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru cea de-a 94-a ediție a premiilor Oscar.

Actorii Tracee Ellis Ross şi Leslie Jordan au fost cei care au anunțat nominalizările, într-o prezentare online. Gala de decernare a Premiilor Oscar 2022 va avea loc la data de 27 martie 2022.

Lista de nominalizări la Premiile Oscar 2022

Cel mai bun film:

”Belfast”,

”CODA”,

”Don’t Look Up”,

”Drive My Car”,

”Dune”,

”King Richard”,

”Licorice Pizza”,

”Nightmare Alley”,

”The Power of the Dog”,

”West Side Story„

Cel mai bun regizor:

”Belfast” – Kenneth Brannagh,

”Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi,

”Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson,

”The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion,

”West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye,

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter,

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers,

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos,

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Barden – Being the Ricardos,

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog,

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick…Boom!,

Will Smith – King Richard,

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Cel mai bun cântec original:

”Be Alive” – King Richard,

”Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto,

”Down To Joy” – Belfast

”No Time To Die” – James Bond: No Time To Die,

”Somehow You Do” – from Four Good Days

Cel mai bun film de animație:

”Encanto”,

”Flee”,

”Luca”,

”The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”,

”Raya and the Last Dragon”

Machiaj și coafură:

”Coming 2 America”,

”Cruella”,

”Dune”,

”The Eyes of Tammy Faye”,

”House of Gucci”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

”Dune”,

”Free Guy”,

”No Time To Die”,

”Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten”,

”Rings”,

”Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Cea mai bună imagine:

”Dune”,

”Nightmare Alley”,

”The Power of the Dog”,

”The Tragedy of Macbeth”,

”West Side Story”

Cel mai bun montaj:

”Don’t Look Up”,

”Dune”, ”King Richard”,

”The Power of the Dog”,

”Tick, Tick…Boom!”

Cel mai bun design de producție:

”Dune”,

”Nightmare Alley”,

”The Power of the Dog”,

”The Tragedy of Macbeth”,

”West Side Story”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internațional:

”Drive My Car” (Japan),

Flee (Denmark),

”The Hand of God” (Italy),

”Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (Bhutan),

”The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)

Cel mai bun documentar scurtmetraj:

”Audible”,

”Lead Me Home”,

”The Queen of Basketball”,

”Three Songs for Benazir”,

”When We Were Bullies”

Cel mai bun documentar:

”Ascension”,

”Attica”,

”Flee”,

”Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”,

”Writing With Fire”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”,

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”,

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”,

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”,

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”,

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”,

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”,

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”,

Judi Dench – “Belfast”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action:

”Ala Kachuu – Take And Run”,

”The Dress”,

”The Long Goodbye”,

”On My Mind”,

”Please Hold”

Cel mai bun scenariu original:

”Don’t Look Up”,

”Dune”,

”Encanto”,

”Parallel Mothers”,

”The Power of the Dog”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

”CODA”,

”Drive My Car”,

”Dune”,

”The Lost Daughter”,

”The Power of the Dog”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

”Belfast”,

”Dune”,

”No Time To Die”,

”The Power of the Dog”,

”West Side Story”

Cele mai bune costume:

”Cruella” – Jenny Bevan,

”Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran,

”Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan,

”Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequira,

”West Side Story” – Paul Tazewell

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

”Affairs of the Art”

, ”Bestia”,

”Boxballet”,

”Robin Robin”,

”The Windshield Wiper”
 

Subiecte în articol: nominalizari Gala Premiilor Oscar premiile Oscar

