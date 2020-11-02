Directorul general al Organziației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS) a intrat în carantină: Sunt bine, voi lucra de acasă

de Gabriel Dano    |    02 Noi 2020   •   09:15
Directorul general al Organziației Mondiale a Sănătății, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a intrat în carantină.

Şeful OMS a luat această măsură, după ce a intrat în contact cu o persoană pozitivă COVID-19, a anunţat el pe Twitter.

Directorul OMS: Sunt bine și fără simptome

"Am fost identificat drept un contact al unei persoane testată pozitiv cu COVID-19. 

Sunt bine și fără simptome, dat în carantină în zilele următoare, conform protocoalelor WHO, și voi lucra de acasă", a scris oficialul pe rețeaua de socializare.

