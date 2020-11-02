Directorul general al Organziației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS) a intrat în carantină: Sunt bine, voi lucra de acasă

Şeful OMS a luat această măsură, după ce a intrat în contact cu o persoană pozitivă COVID-19, a anunţat el pe Twitter.

"Am fost identificat drept un contact al unei persoane testată pozitiv cu COVID-19.

Sunt bine și fără simptome, dat în carantină în zilele următoare, conform protocoalelor WHO, și voi lucra de acasă", a scris oficialul pe rețeaua de socializare.

I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home.