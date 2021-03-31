Un tânăr aflat în moarte cerebrală a dat semne de viaţă chiar înainte să fie deconectat de la aparate

Potrivit presei locale, Lewis Roberts a suferit răni foarte grave la cap, pe 13 martie 2021, după ce a fost lovit de o mașină. După accident el a fost transportat de urgență, cu un elicopter medical, la Spitalul Royal Stoke University.
Cu toate eforturile medicilor, tânărul a intrat în moarte cerebrală, fără prea mari speranțe de recuperare. După lungi discuții cu medicii, părinții au acceptat ca organele tânărului să fie donate.
La patru zile după accident, atunci când toată familia se pregătea să își i-a adio de la tânăr un miracol a avut loc. Chiar înainte să fie deconectat de la aparatele ce îl țineau în viață, Lewis a început să clipească și să respire singur, informează DailyMail.
"După ce a făcut numeroase teste, ne-a spus că Lewis a renunțat la luptă, nu a răspuns și a suferit moartea trunchiului cerebral ...Am semnat formulare pe care nici măcar nu le-ai crede ... În această dimineață am avut intenția să ne luăm rămas bun.
A fost certificat oficial ca mort. Și moartea sa a fost raportată chiar legistului. L-am ținut pe Lewis de mână și l-am rugat să respire. Medicii au spus că nu au asistat niciodată la acest lucru și Lewis este a doua persoană din întreaga lume care şi-a revenit miraculos", a spus sora lui Lewis pe Facebook.
La scurt timp, sora tânărului a postat pe rețelele de socializare un video, în care a anunțat că Lewis a reușit să respire singur, timp de o zi, fără să fie ajutat de aparate.
Atenție urmează imagini cu impact emoțional!
