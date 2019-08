Ea e noua Miss Anglia. Are un IQ uriaș și vorbește cinci limbi străine

Firstly, sorry for being late for this thank you post. Ofcourse it's been a whirlwind of a weekend, overnight my life has turned upside down (in a good way) since the finals of #MissEngland2019. My first thank you would be the entire #Britasian fashion and entertainment industry - an industry where Indians Pakistanis Bangladeshis all work in perfect harmony, proof of the fact that given the right circumstances peace and love can be attained among even those that otherwise supposedly don't get along. I would like to thank ofcourse my teachers and my wonderful family who saw me as their star even before I was anywhere close to my goal. Sam Sayeed , @afofme who was insistent for 1 year and half to convince me to take part in the pageant #asianfaceofmissengland which I won! @angeladawn63 @missenglandnews for having the faith in me throughout that I had the potential to get far. @joggy_kang_official, my sponsor, who on the day of the finals drove 4 hours each way just to get us ready, @puneetbhandal who was there in heart and soul with me, texting and checking on me every hour during the pageant. My room mate @urvi_mayor , you saw me at my LOWEST point during the two days and you with your generous kindness were soooo selfless in giving me support, I couldn't have survived without you ! All the numerous beautiful souls as pageant sisters I met at the pageant, @domenique.fragale the lady with a voice you cannot not ignore ,@niamhkirk such a ball of joy, @mariam9426 you gave me the hug I needed sooo badly back stage, @atlantawilsher8 such a positive soul @brooketatchell my baby and partner who I might aswell adopt ! So so many lovely beautiful ladies urgh I could hug you all ! Such a tough competition each and everyone of you gave ! @stephaniejaynehill, @carina_tyrrell_official and @natashahmusic my inspirations ! All the people who donated even as close to the very last day ! @sobharth @faryal_jan @medicalcosmetics you guys have had faith in me since I was a nobody! And soo many more , you all showed me sooo much love and support ! I love you all. Miss England 2019 - Dr Bhasha Mukherjee

