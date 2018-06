The pictures of “perfect bodies” you see on Instagram... don’t let them get you down. Most of them don’t represent reality and if they do, it doesn’t mean that these bodies belong to a healthy and happy human. It’s just what we are made to believe, but it’s mostly not true. Our bodies are pretty incredible machines that never ever take a break. Day in day out, minute after minute, from birth to death, our bodies do the work without ever resting. Pumping blood through our veins, making our heart beat in our chest, allowing us to move, drive, walk, travel, see, smell, hear, taste and FEEL love, happiness and positive energy. So, why do we as a society put all our focus on how little fat needs to sit under our skin, how we can make our muscles pop, how we can shape our body in a way that isn’t natural or how we can hold back from feeding our body for as long as possible? ? As I’m posting this, I am placing a hand on my heart and thanking my body for sticking with me through years of self-punishment, self-loathing, starvation, stuffing it with food, purging food, beating it down and destroying it with way too much exercise. Thank you, body, for never letting me down, even though I always used to think you did. I was wrong and I’m sorry. I don’t care what you look like as long as you are healthy and happy. . . . What are you thanking your body for today? . . . _______________________________________ Undies: @dearkates #healthtips #selflove #bodyacceptance #edrecovery #recoveryisworthit #prorecovery #bodypositive #bodyposipanda #buzzfeed #selfmagazine #womenempowerment #embracethesquish #bodytransformation #yycfitness #bodyimageissues #loveyourskin

A post shared by Rini Frey (@ownitbabe) on Jun 9, 2018 at 8:44am PDT