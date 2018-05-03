"Viitorul aparține celor ce cred în frumusețea viselor lor", spunea Eleanor Roosevelt. Deși standardele de frumusețe sunt stabilite doar din punct de vedere fizic, ei bine, tânăra din imagine și-a învins orice formă de complex și a reușit să aibă o carieră în modeling și chiar să inspire și alte tinere ca ea. Spre exemplu, Ilka Bruhl în vâstă de 26 de ani s-a născut cu o spărtură a feței, din cauza unei boli rare. Ea spune că absolut toate lucrurile din jurul nostru au o frumusețe aparte și că important este să știi cum să le privești.
"Poți să fii urât doar într-un singur mod. Să ai un caracter urât'', spune Ilka.
Just some thoughts because I post so many photos of me lately: I was always a very shy person with no self-confidence. Don't worry I don't wallow in self-pity because it is my own decision how I interact with others (I know by now ?). But it wasn't easy to get this in my head. Photography helped me a lot, it was like a therapy. Both ways, to stand in front of a camera and to take photos. It shows me that every defect and mistake is a part of you and that's okay. Make the best of it ✅ So sorry for all the photos, but I need this because this is a long process. I'm on my way but there are still some obstacles to overcome. If you are not interested in this story I totally understand this, but then it is the best to leave my page for a while. And I want to thank you for all your lovely comments. I'm so sorry that I don't answer you at the moment. But every single comment means a lot to me and helps me on my journey. You are great ? Sorry for this long post, but I had to say this?? Photo: @sinanikita Model: Me