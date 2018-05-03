x close
Click Accept pentru a primi notificări cu cele mai importante știri! Nu, multumesc Accept

Fii alături de noi!

PlayAntena 3 LIVE

Fotomodelul de succes născut cu o spărtură a feței, din cauza unei boli rare

de 03 Mai 2018   •   14:51
Fotomodelul de succes născut cu o spărtură a feței, din cauza unei boli rare 132
Foto: Instagram

"Viitorul aparține celor ce cred în frumusețea viselor lor", spunea Eleanor Roosevelt.  Deși standardele de frumusețe sunt stabilite doar din punct de vedere fizic, ei bine, tânăra din imagine și-a învins orice formă de complex și a reușit să aibă o carieră în modeling și chiar să inspire și alte tinere ca ea. Spre exemplu, Ilka Bruhl în vâstă de 26 de ani s-a născut cu o spărtură a feței, din cauza unei boli rare. Ea spune că absolut toate lucrurile din jurul nostru au o frumusețe aparte și că important este să știi cum să le privești.

"Poți să fii urât doar într-un singur mod. Să ai un caracter urât'', spune Ilka.

 

 

 

 

 

Just some thoughts because I post so many photos of me lately: I was always a very shy person with no self-confidence. Don't worry I don't wallow in self-pity because it is my own decision how I interact with others (I know by now ?). But it wasn't easy to get this in my head. Photography helped me a lot, it was like a therapy. Both ways, to stand in front of a camera and to take photos. It shows me that every defect and mistake is a part of you and that's okay. Make the best of it ✅ So sorry for all the photos, but I need this because this is a long process. I'm on my way but there are still some obstacles to overcome. If you are not interested in this story I totally understand this, but then it is the best to leave my page for a while. And I want to thank you for all your lovely comments. I'm so sorry that I don't answer you at the moment. But every single comment means a lot to me and helps me on my journey. You are great ? Sorry for this long post, but I had to say this?? Photo: @sinanikita Model: Me

O postare distribuită de Ilka Brühl (@ilkabruehl) pe

 

Experiență inedită pentru o femeie: ”Am angajat o prostituată pentru soțul meu” - Ce a urmat este de-a dreptul uimitor

Oameni

Experiență inedită pentru o femeie: ”Am angajat o prostituată pentru soțul meu” - Ce a...

03 Mai 2018  •  15:28
Gestul făcut de Stephen Hawking înainte de a fi imobilizat în scaunul cu rotile

Oameni

Gestul făcut de Stephen Hawking înainte de a fi imobilizat în scaunul cu rotile

02 Mai 2018  •  15:08

A1.ro

BOMBA ANULUI în România! Cazul ELODIA s-a TERMINAT! Ce s-a întâmplat cu cea mai căutată femeie din România!

BOMBA ANULUI în România! Cazul ELODIA s-a TERMINAT! Ce s-a întâmplat cu cea mai căutată femeie din România!

spynews.ro

Doliu in televiziune! A murti aseara! În urma sa a rămas o fată de 19 ani

Doliu in televiziune! A murti aseara! În urma sa a rămas o fată de 19 ani

Libertatea.ro

Cum îl cheamă în buletin pe iubitul Elenei Băsescu. Toată lumea îl știe drept Tomată

Cum îl cheamă în buletin pe iubitul Elenei Băsescu. Toată lumea îl știe drept Tomată

wowbiz.ro

Niculina Stoican, desfiintata! Nu mai arata deloc ca inainte dupa ce a exagerat cu botoxul!

Niculina Stoican, desfiintata! Nu mai arata deloc ca inainte dupa ce a exagerat cu botoxul!

cancan.ro

Doliu în lumea presei din România: A MURIT. Celebra jurnalistă a pierdut lupta cu boala

Doliu în lumea presei din România: A MURIT. Celebra jurnalistă a pierdut lupta cu boala

cancan.ro

O nouă zi liberă pentru români! Câte zile are minivacanța care urmează în curând

O nouă zi liberă pentru români! Câte zile are minivacanța care urmează în curând

Gsp.ro

VIDEO ”Cap de porc!” » Așa vorbește președintele TVR despre o jurnalistă a sa, pentru că a insistat de 4 ori cu o întrebare pentru Gabriela Firea!

VIDEO ”Cap de porc!” » Așa vorbește președintele TVR despre o jurnalistă a sa, pentru că a insistat de 4 ori cu o întrebare pentru Gabriela Firea!

Spynews.ro

Nicolae Guță și Florin Salam, scandal cu înjurături şi ameninţări! Fostul "rege al manelelor", interzis în București!

Nicolae Guță și Florin Salam, scandal cu înjurături şi ameninţări! Fostul

wowbiz.ro

Madalin Ionescu e un car de nervi: "Medicii de pe Salvare l-au lasat pe tata in mijlocul strazii"

Madalin Ionescu e un car de nervi:

Telekomsport.ro

Forbes a publicat TOPUL încasărilor pe 2018 în WTA. Suma impresionantă câştigată de Simona Halep!

Forbes a publicat TOPUL încasărilor pe 2018 în WTA. Suma impresionantă câştigată de Simona Halep!

A1.ro

Oamenii sunt înnebuniți. Ultima fiță în materie de AMOR face ravagii. Plătesc câte 4.000 de lei pe oră pentru așa ceva!

Oamenii sunt înnebuniți. Ultima fiță în materie de AMOR face ravagii. Plătesc câte 4.000 de lei pe oră pentru așa ceva!

Libertatea.ro

După aproape 2 ani de căsnicie... „Andreea a redevenit Tonciu”

După aproape 2 ani de căsnicie... „Andreea a redevenit Tonciu”

Jurnalul

10 KG în 5 ZILE! Dieta fabuloasă care le-a înnebunit pe japoneze te poate ajuta să SLĂBEȘTI MIRACULOS!

10 KG în 5 ZILE! Dieta fabuloasă care le-a înnebunit pe japoneze te poate ajuta să SLĂBEȘTI MIRACULOS!

observator.tv

Noi imagini şocante de la carnagiul de pe autostrada A1! Mercedesul a fost tăiat în două de parapetele din metal (Video dramatic)

Noi imagini şocante de la carnagiul de pe autostrada A1! Mercedesul a fost tăiat în două de parapetele din metal (Video dramatic)

Kfetele.ro

Horoscop Minerva pentru luna MAI 2018. Schimbari majore pe toate planurile, se ia viata de la inceput

Horoscop Minerva pentru luna MAI 2018. Schimbari majore pe toate planurile, se ia viata de la inceput

Ciao

Acuzatii dure la adresa lui Meghan Markle inainte de nunta cu Printul Harry! Ce scrisoare a trimis fratele sau vitreg pentru familia regala

Acuzatii dure la adresa lui Meghan Markle inainte de nunta cu Printul Harry! Ce scrisoare a trimis fratele sau vitreg pentru familia regala

Publika.md

Isprava unei şoferiţe neatente. A alimentat maşina la o benzinărie şi a plecat cu pompa după ea (FOTO)

Isprava unei şoferiţe neatente. A alimentat maşina la o benzinărie şi a plecat cu pompa după ea (FOTO)

Antena3.ro

Nota de plată a unui tânăr de la Loft te lasă mască! A urcat-o pe net după care…

Nota de plată a unui tânăr de la Loft te lasă mască! A urcat-o pe net după care…

Antena3.ro

Două turiste din București au vizitat Castelul Cantacuzino, unde au făcut mai multe poze. Când au ajuns acasă și s-au uitat la fotografii, au înlemnit. În imagini apăreau....

Două turiste din București au vizitat Castelul Cantacuzino, unde au făcut mai multe poze. Când au ajuns acasă și s-au uitat la fotografii, au înlemnit. În imagini apăreau....

Antena3.ro

Ce se întâmplă cu tânăra filmată în timp ce se droga pe o plajă din Mamaia!

Ce se întâmplă cu tânăra filmată în timp ce se droga pe o plajă din Mamaia!
Ultima ora» Vezi toate stirile

15:44

Întâlnire-surpriză în biroul lui Liviu Dragnea. Viorica Dăncilă a ajuns la Parlament

15:28

Experiență inedită pentru o femeie: ”Am angajat o prostituată pentru soțul meu” - Ce a urmat este de-a dreptul uimitor

15:23

Referendumul pentru familie, pe 10 iunie

15:12

ANTENA3.RO LIVE. De ce nu ne schimbăm viața deși nu ne este bine! Psihologul Diana Simona Niculescu spune adevăratul motiv

14:51

Fotomodelul de succes născut cu o spărtură a feței, din cauza unei boli rare

14:49

Un tânăr din România a ajuns în topul Forbes cu o afacere unică

14:25

Un adolescent a înjunghiat mortal o tânără. Motivul este incredibil

14:06

Șeful Poliției Române a dat explicații la ministerul de Interne, pe tema jafurilor de la Sinești

14:04

Medicul Burnei, acuzat de ucidere de inculpă
GSP.RO

01.

EXCLUSIV Hagi vinde Viitorul! Negocieri în toi, GSP.ro a aflat detalii în premieră din tranzacție: cine cumpără pachetul de acțiuni, suma estimată + nume-surpriză pentru banca tehnică

02.

VIDEO ”Cap de porc!” » Așa vorbește președintele TVR despre o jurnalistă a sa, pentru că a insistat de 4 ori cu o întrebare pentru Gabriela Firea!

03.

Complicitatea statului român a dus la o situație incredibilă » Spionul Wang a promis în scris: ”Mă angajez să păstrez cu strictețe secretul de serviciu”! Și a intrat la Cupru Min!

04.

Becali și FCSB sunt la mâna lui! Gigi, făcut "creier de maimuță" de omul care-i decide soarta

05.

La FCSB, jucătorii fac legea! S-au impus în fața lui Dică: "A fost întrebat şi Gigi Becali, care a zis că e de acord!"
Libertatea.ro

01.

După aproape 2 ani de căsnicie... „Andreea a redevenit Tonciu”

02.

Cum îl cheamă în buletin pe iubitul Elenei Băsescu. Toată lumea îl știe drept Tomată
JURNALUL.RO

01.

Horoscop saptamanal 7-13 mai 2018. Leii vor avea parte de o mare schimbare

02.

Horoscop luna mai. Taurii sunt puși pe distracție

03.

Slăbiți rapid urmând dieta cu ouă

04.

Cum poate fi revocată Kovesi de la conducerea DNA, chiar dacă Iohannis se opune

05.

Șeful DNA Ploiești nu s-a calificat să fie procuror la Parchetul Prahova, dar a fost apt să conducă “unitatea de elită” a lui Kovesi
Cele mai citite

01.

IONELA PRODAN a murit. Artista de muzică populară avea 70 de ani - biografie

02.

Destin zbuciumat. Regretele copiilor lui Adrian Păunescu

03.

Eroul zilei. Horațiu Suciu, unul dintre puținii medici din România care poate opera nou-născuții cu afecțiuni grave ale inimii

04.

Carmen Stănescu a murit. Marea actriță avea 92 de ani - BIOGRAFIE

05.

Eroul Zilei: Super-mama care salvează copii
Publika.md

01.

Imagini incredibile de la mare. O tânără, surprinsă în emisie directă în timp ce se droga pe plajă

02.

"N-am văzut aşa ceva nici la televizor!" BĂTAIE BESTIALĂ în plină noapte: Au dat cu bâtele, ţipau, era haos (VIDEO)

03.

IMAGINI ALE UNEI LUMI DISPĂRUTE! Cernobîl, locul unde timpul s-a oprit în loc. Totul e distrus şi contaminat
Români care dezvoltă România
Români care dezvoltă România. Ambițiile celui mai mare transportator feroviar privat din centrul și estul Europei

Români care dezvoltă România. Ambițiile celui mai mare transportator feroviar privat din centrul și estul Europei

 Români care dezvoltă România: Teodor Cristian Rada, Marius Mihail Puiu, Tudor Constantinescu, Luciana Păunescu

Români care dezvoltă România: Teodor Cristian Rada, Marius Mihail Puiu, Tudor Constantinescu, Luciana Păunescu

 Români care dezvoltă România: Familia Marcu

Români care dezvoltă România: Familia Marcu
Acum la chioșcurile de ziare
» Vezi mai multe detalii
Horoscop. Trendul astral pentru ultimele zile ale săptămânii. Joi primim toate răspunsurile
sati