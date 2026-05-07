Camelia Bogdan’s Dual Role in the ICA case

Camelia Bogdan. Foto: Grupul de Investigații Politice

Former judge Camelia Bogdan, who was twice removed from the judiciary, served as a lecturer for a professional training program funded by the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture while simultaneously presiding over the ICA trial—a case in which the Ministry was a primary party. These findings are detailed in Mugur Ciuvică’s book Alone Against Everyone, released today alongside the publication Jurnalul.

The training contract was executed on July 16, 2014. Official records identify Bogdan as a member of the training team; she subsequently entered into a direct service agreement with one of the participating firms. The role involved instructing 260 employees of the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA), with compensation authorized through Ministry-approved activity reports.

„In the [...] annexes of the contract, the name of Camelia Bogdan is shown as a `lecturer` in the paid programme of the Ministry of Agriculture. At that date, Camelia Bogdan was judging the ICA case in which the Ministry of Agriculture was a primary party”

Evidence indicates that Bogdan’s involvement was substantive, including active participation in training sessions held in Poiana Brașov and the execution of official program documentation. Progress reports submitted to the Ministry confirm her performance of these duties.

The timeline of the ICA trial confirms that her judicial responsibilities coincided with this contractual collaboration. This dual capacity presents a direct conflict with the ethical and deontological standards governing the magistracy.

Furthermore, the contracts identified Bogdan as a "legal advisor" rather than by her official judicial title, suggesting a deliberate attempt to obscure her status as a sitting judge while engaged in remunerated external work.





