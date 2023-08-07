Avion prăbusit după ce un bărbat și-a lăsat copilul de 11 ani să piloteze, ca să bea o bere. Mama s-a sinucis la aflarea veștii

Un bărbat în vârstă de 42 de ani și fiul lui în vârstă de 11 ani au murit într-un tragic accident aviatic.

Un videoclip tulburător arată momentul în care un tată și-a lăsat fiul său de 11 ani să-și piloteze avionul priva, în Brazilia, în timp ce bea o bere.

Garon Maia, în vârstă de 42 de ani, fermier brazilian și Francisco Maia, în vârstă de 11 ani, au murit după ce bimotorul Beechcraft Baron 58, la prețul de 1,2 milioane de dolari, s-a prăbușit într-o pădure situată între statele Rondônia și Mato Grosso, pe 29 iulie.

"Stai, e totul pregătit? Nimic în față. Bine. Haide, 600 de cai, poți împinge. 600 Kikão, hai. Bun băiat. Mâna pe pârghie, mâna pe pârghie. Ține-ți mâna acolo și uită-te la viteză", i-a spus Garon Maia fiului său pe nume Francisco.

Câteva clipe mai târziu tatăl este văzut savurând o bere și comentând: "Pasagerul poate lua una, nu-i așa Kiko?".

Soția lui Garon, Ana Pridonik, s-a sinucis după ce soțul și fiul ei au fost înmormântați.

Bărbatul a zburat de la o fermă din orașul Nova Conquista din Rondônia.

El s-ar fi oprit pentru a realimenta avionul în Vilhena. Acesta ar fi intenționat să își ducă fiul înapoi în Campo Grande, în Mato Grosso do Sul, unde tânărul mergea la școală și locuia cu mama sa.

Avionul său ar fi decolat în jurul orei 17.50, dar s-a prăbușit opt minute mai târziu, după ce a dispărut de pe radar, potrivit autorităților.

Echipele de salvatori au reușit să localizeze cadavrele celor doi la o zi de la producerea accidentului, potrivit Daily Mail.