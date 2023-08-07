Avion prăbusit după ce un bărbat și-a lăsat copilul de 11 ani să piloteze, ca să bea o bere. Mama s-a sinucis la aflarea veștii

Un videoclip tulburător arată momentul în care un tată și-a lăsat fiul său de 11 ani să-și piloteze avionul priva, în Brazilia, în timp ce bea o bere.
Garon Maia, în vârstă de 42 de ani, fermier brazilian și Francisco Maia, în vârstă de 11 ani, au murit după ce bimotorul Beechcraft Baron 58, la prețul de 1,2 milioane de dolari, s-a prăbușit într-o pădure situată între statele Rondônia și Mato Grosso, pe 29 iulie.
"Stai, e totul pregătit? Nimic în față. Bine. Haide, 600 de cai, poți împinge. 600 Kikão, hai. Bun băiat. Mâna pe pârghie, mâna pe pârghie. Ține-ți mâna acolo și uită-te la viteză", i-a spus Garon Maia fiului său pe nume Francisco.
Câteva clipe mai târziu tatăl este văzut savurând o bere și comentând: "Pasagerul poate lua una, nu-i așa Kiko?".
Citește și: "Vrei să-ți iei bătaie? Analfabetule, îți sparg un cauciuc, dacă nu vrei sa plătești". Povestea unui șofer de TIR, amenințat pe Valea Oltului
Soția lui Garon, Ana Pridonik, s-a sinucis după ce soțul și fiul ei au fost înmormântați.
Bărbatul a zburat de la o fermă din orașul Nova Conquista din Rondônia.
El s-ar fi oprit pentru a realimenta avionul în Vilhena. Acesta ar fi intenționat să își ducă fiul înapoi în Campo Grande, în Mato Grosso do Sul, unde tânărul mergea la școală și locuia cu mama sa.
Avionul său ar fi decolat în jurul orei 17.50, dar s-a prăbușit opt minute mai târziu, după ce a dispărut de pe radar, potrivit autorităților.
Echipele de salvatori au reușit să localizeze cadavrele celor doi la o zi de la producerea accidentului, potrivit Daily Mail.
Sad, tragic and just so very wrong and irresponsible. Last week a wealthy Brazilian farmer Garon Maia, 42, and his son Francisco Maia, 11, were killed when their $1Mplus twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed.
This disturbing video has now emerged of the father letting his 11 year-old son pilot his plane - while he drank beer. It is not known if the video footage was uploaded to a server live or prior to the crash on a previous flight.
July 29 - The father and son flew out of a family farm in the Rondônia city of Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airport in Vilhena to refuel. They took off at 5:50 pm, crashed eight minutes later and then disappeared from the radar, according to authorities.
https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/pr-ite#315bf457
Hawker Beechcraft G58 Baron Registration: PR-ITE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIlOtcf6hPw&ab_channel=SBTNews
Sad, tragic and just so very wrong and irresponsible. Last week a wealthy Brazilian farmer Garon Maia, 42,and his Francisco Maia, 11, were killed when their $1Mplus twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed, on July 29
Sad, tragic and just so very wrong and irresponsible. Last week a wealthy Brazilian farmer Garon Maia, 42, and his son Francisco Maia, 11, were killed when their $1Mplus twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 crashed. This disturbing video has now emerged of the father letting his 11 year-old son pilot his plane - while he drank beer. It is not known if the video footage was uploaded to a server live or prior to the crash on a previous flight. July 29 - The father and son flew out of a family farm in the Rondônia city of Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airport in Vilhena to refuel. They took off at 5:50 pm, crashed eight minutes later and then disappeared from the radar, according to authorities. https://www.flightradar24.com/data/aircraft/pr-ite#315bf457 Hawker Beechcraft G58 Baron Registration: PR-ITE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIlOtcf6hPw&ab_channel=SBTNewsPublicată de Airline Secrets Exposed pe Sâmbătă, 5 august 2023