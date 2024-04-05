"O poveste pe care Hollywood-ul ar dori să o spună". Mishka, un metis de terrier dispărut vara trecută, a fost găsit în viaţă la 3.000 de kilometri de casă

Un localnic a alertat poliția, care a dus-o pe Mishka la un adăpost pentru animale. Angajații adăpostului au descoperit microcipul câinelui și a identificat-o pe Mishka și stăpânii săi din San Diego, conform AFP,
Cazul a luat o turnură uimitoare când s-a dovedit că familia cățelului se afla în vacanță în Minneapolis, mult mai aproape de Michigan, chiar în momentul în care ea a fost găsită.
În GALERIA FOTO de mai jos puteţi vedea mai multe imagini cu Mishka, la reunirea cu familia ei.››› Vezi galeria foto ‹‹‹
Deși drumul de la Minneapolis pentru a o lua de la adăpost a fost mai scurt decât o călătorie din California, tot a durat 10 ore.
"Aceasta este o poveste pe care Hollywood-ul ar dori să o spună", a declarat adăpostul într-o postare pe Facebook.
Mishka urmează să zboare înapoi în California cu familia sa după un control veterinar.
This is a story you are really going to want to hear and see. This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell. Dog gets lost and finds it's way across the country. A good samaritan finds the dog and contacts her local police department. From here, there is a stunning course of events that reunites the family with their lost dog. And GPAAS is right in the middle of it. PLEASE watch this knowing that the process works. A conscientious family microchips their beloved pet. An unfortunate event happens with the dog being separated from them. A local resident makes the right decision. The synergy between a municipality and it's local animal shelter shines brightly. The technology of the microchip reunites the long, lost pup with it's forever family. PLEASE WATCH WITH VOLUME UP. This video will make you feel good all over. #experiencegpaas #gpaashideout ✌❤Publicată de Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society (GPAAS) pe Miercuri, 3 aprilie 2024