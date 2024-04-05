"O poveste pe care Hollywood-ul ar dori să o spună". Mishka, un metis de terrier dispărut vara trecută, a fost găsit în viaţă la 3.000 de kilometri de casă

This is a story you are really going to want to hear and see. This is a tale that Hollywood would love to tell. Dog gets lost and finds it's way across the country. A good samaritan finds the dog and contacts her local police department. From here, there is a stunning course of events that reunites the family with their lost dog. And GPAAS is right in the middle of it. PLEASE watch this knowing that the process works. A conscientious family microchips their beloved pet. An unfortunate event happens with the dog being separated from them. A local resident makes the right decision. The synergy between a municipality and it's local animal shelter shines brightly. The technology of the microchip reunites the long, lost pup with it's forever family. PLEASE WATCH WITH VOLUME UP. This video will make you feel good all over. #experiencegpaas #gpaashideout ✌❤