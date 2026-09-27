Antena 3 CNN Externe Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă "lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi"

Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă "lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi"

A.E.D.
5 minute de citit Publicat la 16:13 27 Sep 2026 Modificat la 16:19 27 Sep 2026
Urmăreşte Antena 3 CNN pe Discover Adaugă Antena 3 CNN ca sursă preferată
poza-Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă
Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă "lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi", "pregătiţi să se sacrifice". Sursa foto: X/Vatican News

Papa Leon al XIV-lea s-a rugat la Fecioara Maria, în Grota de la Lourdes, în Sanctuarul Sf. Maria, unde în acest weekend sunt aşteptate aproape 200.000 de persoane, pentru ca "Franţa să aibă lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi", relatează AFP. Și duminică dimineață, peste 200.000 de oameni s-au adunat la locul de pelerinaj.

Suveranul pontif a sosit la Lourdes sâmbătă seara, în a doua etapă a vizitei sale în Franţa. Ajuns în grota unde Fecioara Maria s-ar fi arătat unei tinere de 14 ani în anul 1858, Papa Leon s-a rugat în tăcere şi, ulterior, i-a îndemnat pe numeroșii credincioși adunați acolo să rostească împreună o rugăciune.

Ulterior, acesta i-a oferit statuii un trandafir de aur, un dar rezervat exclusiv papilor.

Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă "lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi" 1105557
› Vezi galeria foto ‹

"Ne rugăm Ţie, Doamna noastră, pentru Franţa, a cărei Patroană eşti şi pe care ai înconjurat-o, atâtea secole, în protecţia ta. Dă poporului său darul concordiei fraterne", a declarat sâmbătă seara Papa în Grota Massabielle, unde Fecioara Maria, mama lui Isus, i s-ar fi arătat unei tinere ciobăniţe, în 1858.

"Fie ca el să construiască o societate armonioasă, alungând orice violenţă şi orice ură, fie ca fiecare să muncească, să-şi întemeieze familia sa şi să-şi împlinească viaţa până la capăt în linişte şi seninătate", s-a rugat Leon al XIV-lea, al treilea Papă care vine la Lourdes, după Ioan-Paul al II-lea (în 1983 şi în 2004) şi Benedict al XVI-lea (în 2008).

"Dă Franţei lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi, pregătiţi să se sacrifice, capabili să înfrunte provocările şi care să vrea să servească binele comun", s-a rugat Suveranul Pontif, cu câteva luni înaintea alegerilor prezidenţiale din primăvară.

"Fie ca ei să o păstreze în pace, în concertul naţiunilor (...), să facă să i se audă vocea pentru a promova apărarea drepturilor omului fundamentale şi pacea în lume şi să respingă pentru întotdeauna logica războiului", a adăugat el.

Mii de credincioşi au urmărit sâmbătă seara, pe ecrane uriaşe, la sanctuar, venirea Papei în grota iluminată. El s-a recules în tăcere, după care a făcut gesturile pe care le face orice pelerin la Lourdes. A atins stânca, a aprins o lumânare şi a băut apă de la izvorul din grotă, au constatat jurnalişti AFP.

Sanctuarul de la Lourdes este unul dintre principalele locuri de pelerinaj catolic din lume şi primeşte anual aproximativ trei milioane de vizitatori.

Construit în jurul grotei în care Fecioara Maria i s-ar fi arătat de 18 ori lui Bernadette Soubirous, în 1858, sanctuarul de 55 de hectare găzduieşte pelerini bolnavi şi cu dizabilităţi.

Pentru catolici, la Lourdes au avut loc vindecări miraculoase, iar Biserica Catolică a recunoscut 72 de astfel de cazuri.

Papa Leon al XIV-lea, în vârstă de 71 de ani, se află duminică în cea de a treia sa vizită personală la Lourdes.

El oficiază o slujbă în aer liber pe pajiştea sanctuarului, după care se întâlneşte, duminică seara, cu victime ale violenţei sexuale în Biserica Catolică, o temă pe care nu a evocat-o încă în discursurile pe care le-a susţinut.

×
Etichete: papa leon rugaciune grotă fecioara Maria credinciosi pelerinaj Franta

Abonează-te la canalul de WhatsApp Antena 3 CNN

Fanatik
Antena Sport
Observator News
Longevity Magazine
Citește mai multe din Externe
» Citește mai multe din Externe

Parteneri

TOP articole

Parteneri

x close