Papa Leon s-a rugat în Grota de la Lourdes pentru ca Franţa să aibă "lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi"

Papa Leon al XIV-lea s-a rugat la Fecioara Maria, în Grota de la Lourdes, în Sanctuarul Sf. Maria, unde în acest weekend sunt aşteptate aproape 200.000 de persoane, pentru ca "Franţa să aibă lideri înţelepţi şi generoşi", relatează AFP. Și duminică dimineață, peste 200.000 de oameni s-au adunat la locul de pelerinaj.

Suveranul pontif a sosit la Lourdes sâmbătă seara, în a doua etapă a vizitei sale în Franţa. Ajuns în grota unde Fecioara Maria s-ar fi arătat unei tinere de 14 ani în anul 1858, Papa Leon s-a rugat în tăcere şi, ulterior, i-a îndemnat pe numeroșii credincioși adunați acolo să rostească împreună o rugăciune.

Ulterior, acesta i-a oferit statuii un trandafir de aur, un dar rezervat exclusiv papilor.

› Vezi galeria foto ‹

"Ne rugăm Ţie, Doamna noastră, pentru Franţa, a cărei Patroană eşti şi pe care ai înconjurat-o, atâtea secole, în protecţia ta. Dă poporului său darul concordiei fraterne", a declarat sâmbătă seara Papa în Grota Massabielle, unde Fecioara Maria, mama lui Isus, i s-ar fi arătat unei tinere ciobăniţe, în 1858.

"Fie ca el să construiască o societate armonioasă, alungând orice violenţă şi orice ură, fie ca fiecare să muncească, să-şi întemeieze familia sa şi să-şi împlinească viaţa până la capăt în linişte şi seninătate", s-a rugat Leon al XIV-lea, al treilea Papă care vine la Lourdes, după Ioan-Paul al II-lea (în 1983 şi în 2004) şi Benedict al XVI-lea (în 2008).

Pope Leo made a private visit to the Grotto at Lourdes this evening. Full video attached. After praying silently, he led the immense crowds in reciting the prayer below. He then offered a golden rose to the statue, the gift reserved exclusively to Popes. Leo will stay in Lourdes until Monday morning. The prayer as released by the Vatican –– “Our Lady of Lourdes, the Immaculate Conception, in this blessed place you spoke with such gentleness and tenderness to Saint Bernadette, a humble daughter of the French people, to convey to the world a radiant message of prayer, conversion and hope. We turn to you with trust, for you are the Mother whom Jesus has given, and you are attentive to all our needs. We pray to you, our Mother, for France, for you are her Patroness and have protected her for so many centuries. Grant its people the gift of fraternal harmony, so that they may build a harmonious society that banishes all violence and hatred, and allows everyone to work, to start a family and to live life to the fullest in peace and serenity. May the most disadvantaged and the poorest always be supported. Obtain for France wise and generous leaders, ready to make sacrifices, capable of responding to challenges, and eager to serve the common good. May they keep France at peace within the family of nations, and may they make her voice heard in promoting the defense of fundamental human rights and peace in the world, rejecting the mentality of war once and for all Blessed Virgin Mary, we present to you the People of God journeying in this country, which you have so deeply marked with your presence. Renew the faith and fervor of Christian families, who are so dear to your heart, so that they may live day by day in the presence of Jesus, in his grace, and with his support through the difficulties they face. May they be generously open to life, and may God awaken vocations within them, especially to the priesthood and religious life. Grant that your Church in France may show, especially to the youngest among them, the luminous path of the Gospel, so that they may build the just and fraternal society to which they aspire. Finally, Mother full of love, we entrust to you our most urgent personal intentions, especially those of the sick and suffering, as well as all those who accompany them, who have come together to find strength and healing. We entrust to you our living and deceased loved ones. We pray that you will remove all the obstacles that still separate us from your beloved Son and that he may reign in all hearts. Amen.