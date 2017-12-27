Un oraș întreg a fost îngropat în zăpadă. Șoferii nu şi-au mai găsit maşinile - Galerie FOTO

În orăşelul Erie, din statul Pennsylvania, a nins din abundență, iar autorităţile au declarat starea de urgenţă.
Orăşelul Erie şi împrejurimile au fost acoperite de zăpadă.
Mai mulți şoferi nu şi-au mai găsit maşinile, dispărute în nămeţi.
Căderile abundente de zăpadă vor continua şi în zilele următoare, spun meteorologii.
Trying to find my car in Erie, PA! It's like playing "Where's Waldo"? pic.twitter.com/ZfYgXUJZEu— Kathy B (@ChattyKathy715) 26 decembrie 2017
Car? What car? #erie #snow pic.twitter.com/8723SYVQOs— Brooke Thomas (@Brt330) 26 decembrie 2017
I grew up in Erie, PA but have never seen snow like we’ve had here in the last 24 hours. It’s crazy that there’s hardly any back in Cleveland right now. Here’s the obligatory patio table photo. pic.twitter.com/13CuOTwnf3— Mike Richwalsky (@mrichwalsky) 26 decembrie 2017