Un oraș întreg a fost îngropat în zăpadă. Șoferii nu şi-au mai găsit maşinile - Galerie FOTO

de S.T.   •   27 Dec 2017   •   20:37
Foto: twitter.com/ChattyKathy715
În orăşelul Erie, din statul Pennsylvania, a nins din abundență, iar autorităţile au declarat starea de urgenţă.

Orăşelul Erie şi împrejurimile au fost acoperite de zăpadă.

Mai mulți şoferi nu şi-au mai găsit maşinile, dispărute în nămeţi.

Căderile abundente de zăpadă vor continua şi în zilele următoare, spun meteorologii.

 

