I have cystic acne, but I’m going to try liking myself anyways. • For those who haven’t seen me through the throws of puberty, my battle with acne has been long and painful. I started Proactive when I was twelve, and medication when I was fourteen. The Summer after Junior year I finally started to experience clear skin for the first time in years. Then, the medication that granted me my dream skin caused me to lose a good amount of my eyesight and prevented me from graduating with my senior class. Since then, the acne has returned, worse and more painful than ever. I’ve tried what seems like every natural remedy under the sun and nothing works. So I’m going to try something new, I’m going to try liking myself and excepting my skin for what it’s is. Of course, I’m going to continue to search for ways to treat my skin, but I’m going to stop looking in the mirror and hating myself for something I can’t control. My skin is doing the best it can at the moment, and for right now, that has to be good enough. So here I am, no makeup, acne, and happy :)

