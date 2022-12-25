Cum să mănânci tot ce vrei de Crăciun fără să te îngrași. Sfaturi de la nutriționistul Lygia Alexandrescu

Se estimează că o persoană obișnuită mănâncă aproximativ 6.000 de calorii în ziua de Crăciun.

A mânca sau a bea 500 de calorii în plus pe zi înainte de și după Crăciun înseamnă că ne putem trezi cu câteva kilograme nedorite până la sosirea Anului Nou. Pe de alta parte Crăciunul este o perioadă de sărbătoare, așa că este total nepotrivit si nerecomandat să te privezi complet de alimentele traditionale și să urmezi o dieta stricta si lipsita de elementele culinare specifice acestei perioade,

Sunt cateva elemente simple care pot ajuta la menținerea unui numar scazut de calorii consumate si la minimizarea supraalimentării în perioada Crăciunului.

Cantitatea de alimente gatite

Daca gatim mult, ne simtim obligati sa mancam ca doar n-o sa aruncam mancarea. Aici sunt doua probleme: una este de catitate, se mananca mult pentru ca se gateste mult. Si cealalta problema e de siguranta alimentara. Mancarea bogata in proteine animale pastrata mai mult de 72 ore in frigider are risc de contaminare bacteriana. Sa gatim pentru numarul de persoane care vin la masa plus 3. Adica, suntem 6 pesoane la masa, gatim 9 portii.

Sa ne concentram mai ales pe alimentele de sezon pe care le gătim sau le mâncam doar în perioada Crăciunului. Calitatea sa primeze cantitatii! Asta se poate aplica daca folosim farfurii și boluri mai mici. Studiile arată constant ca, ori de câte ori ni se servesc porții mai mari de mâncare, toți mâncăm mai mult. Farfuriile de cină ale bunicilor noștri sunt farfuriile de salată de astăzi!

Atentie la ciuguleli! Când nu acordăm atenție la ceea ce mâncăm, este ușor să ne exagerăm inutil. Si cu cât suntem mai aproape de gustări, cu atât este mai ușor să le si mănâncam din automatism. Așadar, sa stam departe de bolurile cu chipsuri sau dulciuri și chiar de locul unte este amplasat bufetul. Sa incercam ca, ori de câte ori mănâncam suplimentar, sa mancam cu atenție, intenționat și sa ne bucuram bucuram..

Nutrition tips to eat well at Christmas

The average person is estimated to eat around 6,000 calories on Christmas day. Eating or drinking an extra 500 calories per day in the run up to and post Christmas means that some people find themselves with a few unwanted kilos by the time New Year’s Day arrives.

Christmas is a time of celebration so it's silly to completely deprive yourself and feel left out. Here are some of my top tips to help keep the calories down, minimise overeating and help you avoid gaining (too much) weight over the Christmas period.

Check for Portion distortion

Plate up a normal sized meal in the kitchen and leave the serving dishes of meat and roast potatoes there or on a sideboard. Keeping them out of reach may stop you reaching for that second or third helping.

You don’t need to overfill your plate! Think about what your normal portion sizes would be on a daily basis for a lunch or dinner meal and aim for something similar + around 25%.

Just because you can eat 3x Christmas dinners in one go, doesn’t mean you should! Focus on enjoying any seasonal foods that you only cook or eat at Christmas time. Quality over quantity!

It may help here to use smaller plates and bowls. Studies show time and time again that whenever we are served larger portions of food we all eat more. The dinner plates of our grandparent’s are the salad plates of today!

Watch the mindless snacking.

When we aren’t paying attention to what we eat, it’s easy to overindulge unnecessarily. The closer you are to snack foods, the easier it is to eat and more likely you will eat greater portions. So, step away from the bowls of crisps or sweets and the buffet. If they are in arms-reach you are more likely to keep nibbling mindlessly.

Also remember how quickly little bits here and there add up in a big way. Take the box of Celebrations or Lindt balls as an example. While one Lindt ball on its own may be 80kcal, eating 8 of them is equivalent to a whole 100g block of chocolate and 600kcal.

Whenever you eat these extra treat foods - eat them mindfully and intentionally and enjoy.