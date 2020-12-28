NATO: Spaţiul aerian aliat, greu încercat în 2020

28 Dec 2020
NATO: Spaţiul aerian aliat, greu încercat în 2020 UK Royal Air Force

Alianta Nord Atlantica anunta intr-un comunicat ca in decursul anului 2020, peste 400 de misiuni de interceptare aliate au avut loc in spatiul aerian al tarilor membre pentru indepartarea unor aeronave necunoscute care se indreptau spre spatiul NATO.

In proportie de 90%, aceste aeronave au fost avioane militare rusesti.

"NATO air forces across Europe scrambled more than 400 times in 2020 to intercept unknown aircraft approaching Alliance airspace. Almost 90 percent of these missions – around 350 – were in response to flights by Russian military aircraft. This is a moderate increase from 2019. Russian military aircraft often do not transmit a transponder code indicating their position and altitude, do not file a flight plan, or do not communicate with air traffic controllers, posing a potential risk to civilian airliners".

