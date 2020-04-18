x close

Peste 1.000 de cadre medicale din România, infectate cu noul coronavirus

18 Apr 2020   •   12:31
Peste 1.000 de cadre medicale din România, infectate cu noul coronavirus Hepta

Situație gravă în România, unde peste 1.000 de cadre medicale au fost infectate cu noul coronavirus.

Potrivit raportărilor din teritoriu, primite de INSP, numărul cadrelor medicale infectate cu noul coronavirus este 1031. Cele mai multe cazuri sunt la Suceava - 462 -, apoi în București - 149 - și Vrancea - 67.

Iată situația pe județe:

Alba total 18

Arad total 53

București total 149

Bacău total 11

Bihor total 2

Bistrița-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoșani total 9

Brașov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraș-Severin total 1

Constanța total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmbovița total 3

Dolj total 1

Galați total 35

Giurgiu total 15

Hunedoara total 37

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomița total 1

Iași total 13

Mehedinți total 3

Mureș total 17

Neamț total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Tulcea total 1

Timiș total 31

Teleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 3

Vrancea total 67

