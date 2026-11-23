Disponibilitatea președintelui SUA, Donald Trump de a lua în calcul acordarea unor garanții de securitate Ucrainei, similare Articolului 5 din Tratatul NATO reprezintă o „trăsătură critică” pentru ajungerea la o pace durabilă care să pună capăt războiului ruso-ucrainean, a transmis Jared Kushner, emisarul special și ginerele lui Trump.

„Disponibilitatea Rusiei de a discuta astfel de garanții reprezintă un pas important înainte și un potențial indicator că (Rusia) e serioasă în ceeaa ce privește ajungerea la un acord. O garanție credibilă, de tipul Articolului 5, susținută de acorduri privind descurajarea și dezescaladarea, ar putea reduce în mod dramatic riscul unui nou război”, a precizat Kushner, într-o postare publicată pe rețeaua X.

President Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine is a critical feature to achieving lasting peace. Russia’s willingness to discuss such guarantees is a major step forward and potential indication that it is serious about peace. A credible Article 5-like guarantee, backed by deterrence and deconfliction arrangements, could dramatically reduce the risk of another war. President Zelensky is right that these guarantees must be specific, credible, and clearly documented. That is exactly the work @SEPeaceMissions and I are undertaking together. These are among the most significant commitments the United States can make and require careful consideration. @realDonaldTrump would have to approve any proposed guarantee, subject to constitutional and congressional processes. He would take such a step only if he believed it clearly served America’s national interests and the broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked. This is why security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be finalized in isolation from post-war European security architecture. The two must be considered together. European security institutions and agreements provide an important foundation. Our objective is to strengthen them, identify where existing mechanisms failed to prevent this war, and develop more effective arrangements to reduce future conflict. That includes permanent channels for consultation, crisis communication, military deconfliction, greater transparency, and reciprocal measures to reduce escalation. We need clear understandings of the intentions and commitments of all parties, and practical mechanisms that function even during serious disagreement. We seek a future where Ukraine is secure, Europe is stronger, Russia has confidence that NATO is not seeking confrontation, and NATO and its partners have confidence that Russia will respect the sovereignty and security of its neighbors. This requires clear statements of intent, supported by credible, verifiable commitments. Any framework must preserve the sovereignty and independent decision-making of all participating nations. Security must also be supported by economic strength. Ukraine needs a credible long-term prosperity plan, with reforms that strengthen its institutions, economy, and self-reliance. The substantial commitments by America and Europe must be matched by Ukraine’s commitment to its own success. Over the coming weeks, in private conversations and multilateral discussions, we intend to work with Ukraine, our European partners, and Russia to try and reach a common understanding on this architecture. If we can develop a framework with clear commitments, reciprocal obligations, and credible implementation, it will give us greater confidence that everyone is prepared to take the steps necessary for peace. Nothing is agreed until it is agreed. But the willingness to engage on these historic questions creates an important opportunity to stop the bloodshed. As President Trump emphasized in his conversation with the Coalition of the Willing leaders, the hundreds of billions currently being spent on this war could instead be invested in our economies—creating jobs, driving growth, lowering energy prices, and strengthening infrastructure. Our goal is a sovereign, secure, prosperous and free Ukraine, a stronger and more stable Europe, and a lasting peace built on arrangements that make another war far less likely. That is the work ahead of us.