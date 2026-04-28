Anti-European leader George Simion intensifies his attacks: Nicușor Dan and Dan Voiculescu targeted in latest statements

George Simion, the leader of AUR. Foto: Video Capture

George Simion, the leader of AUR, has launched a new wave of aggressive criticism directed at both President Nicușor Dan and Dan Voiculescu, the founder of the Intact Trust. During a press conference held at the Parliament, Simion’s reaction came after a journalist from the Intact Trust asked him about an AUR communiqué that labeled the PSD as a „corrupt party”. Visibly irritated, the AUR leader avoided giving a direct answer and instead redirected his attack towards Dan Voiculescu and Nicușor Dan.

„PSD and the "shoeboxes" were in government together with the USR. So you from Antena 1, with your boss Dan Voiculescu”, said Simion.

His reaction comes amid constant criticism from the Intact Trust media outlets, which have frequently condemned his statements and what they consider to be anti-European and extremist slips.

In the same context, Nicușor Dan has become another target of the AUR leader’s discourse, with Simion holding him responsible for the current tense political situation.

„The political crisis has been brought about by Nicușor Dan, who no longer wanted Bolojan there”, stated George Simion.

Meanwhile, the motion of no confidence initiated by PSD and AUR was submitted on Tuesday in Parliament. The decisive vote on Ilie Bolojan’s government is expected to be scheduled, most likely, during the course of next week.