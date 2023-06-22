NASA a publicat sunetul captat din spaţiu. Postarea a ajuns virală

Sunetul înregistrat din spaţiu a fost publicat pe Facebook şi a strâns în scurt timp mii de reacţii.
"Auzi asta? Acesta este sunetul spaţiului", au transmis cercetătorii NASA într-o postare pe Facebook.
Ceea ce se aude sunt emisii radio transformate în unde sonore, care pot fi percepute de urechea umană.
Instrumentele cu care au fost dotate sondele spațiale NASA, printre care Chandra X-raz Observatory, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope, au fost folosite pentru a înregistra vibrațiile produse de diferite corpuri din spaţiu.
R Aquarii Sonification from Chandra X-Ray Observatory, NASA Telescopes
Hear that? That's the sound of space. We've taken light data detected by four of our telescopes—Chandra X-ray Observatory, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, and Spitzer Space Telescope—and turned them into sound. Hear what some galaxies and stars sound like: https://go.nasa.gov/46hjd6S