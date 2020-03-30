Compania care donează 10.000 de măști de protecție pe zi pentru angajații din sistemul de sănătate

Crocs va dona 10.000 de măști de protecție pe zi angajaților din sistemul de sănătate, care au grijă de pacienții cu coronavirus.
Bilanțul infectărilor provocate la nivel global a ajuns la peste 723.740, iar cel al deceselor la 34.018.
Până în momentul de față, 152.042 de pacienți s-au vindecat.
Go into most US emergency rooms, and you'll find staff wearing Crocs. Now, their manufacturer has announced a program to donate 10,000 a day to health care workers fighting the coronavirus. Crocs said it is delivering some shipments straight to hospitals and other facilities, and it’s also allowing workers to sign up for free shoes online. "These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time,” said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. (?: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)