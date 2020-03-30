x close

Compania care donează 10.000 de măști de protecție pe zi pentru angajații din sistemul de sănătate

30 Mar 2020   •   10:33
Compania care donează 10.000 de măști de protecție pe zi pentru angajații din sistemul de sănătate

Compania americană Crocs, care se ocupă cu fabricarea de încălțăminte din spumă, a făcut un gest demn de laudă, în contextul pandemiei de coronavirus.

Crocs va dona 10.000 de măști de protecție pe zi angajaților din sistemul de sănătate, care au grijă de pacienții cu coronavirus.

Bilanțul infectărilor provocate la nivel global a ajuns la peste 723.740, iar cel al deceselor la 34.018.

Până în momentul de față, 152.042 de pacienți s-au vindecat.

 

Citeşte mai multe despre:

crocs compania masti coronavirus
Recomandari Fanatik.ro
Libertatea.ro
Playtech.ro
Fanatik.ro
Publika.md
Biletul Zilei
Ponturi Pariuri
Case de Pariuri
JURNALUL.RO
Ziare.ro
Cele mai citite
Parterneri
Parterneri
Click Accept pentru a primi notificări cu cele mai importante știri!
Nu, multumesc Accept
» Vezi mai multe detalii
Horoscop rune pentru luna aprilie, cu Mihai Voropchievici. Taurii dau sfaturi, Vărsătorii au parte de multă dragoste
sati