Arde un spital COVID la Moscova. La originea incendiului s-ar afla un dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen

Conform televiziunii ruse NTV, ar fi luat foc o clădire din complexul medical.
Autorităţile sunt la curent cu situaţia şi investighează incidentul, iar momentan nu sunt informaţii despre eventuale victime.
Informaţii neconfirmate din surse multiple indică o explozie a unui dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen.
Ştirea se actualizează
My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Russia after an explosion inside a hospital treating #COVID19 occurred in the region of Kommunarka. I hope there are no victims #StrongerTogether ????— Nelson Dordelly Rosales, Ph.D/LL.D (@nelsondordelly) November 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/xyPOaf1X3J