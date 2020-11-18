Arde un spital COVID la Moscova. La originea incendiului s-ar afla un dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen

Conform televiziunii ruse NTV, ar fi luat foc o clădire din complexul medical.

Autorităţile sunt la curent cu situaţia şi investighează incidentul, iar momentan nu sunt informaţii despre eventuale victime.

Informaţii neconfirmate din surse multiple indică o explozie a unui dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen.

Ştirea se actualizează

My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Russia after an explosion inside a hospital treating #COVID19 occurred in the region of Kommunarka. I hope there are no victims #StrongerTogether ????

