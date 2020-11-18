Arde un spital COVID la Moscova. La originea incendiului s-ar afla un dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen

18 Noi 2020
Arde un spital COVID la Moscova. La originea incendiului s-ar afla un dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen

Nori de fum au fost semnalaţi, miercuri, deasupra spitalului moscovit Kommunarka, una dintre facilităţile sanitare principale din capitala rusă unde sunt tratate cazurile de coronavirus, transmite Reuters, care citează RIA Novosti.

Conform televiziunii ruse NTV, ar fi luat foc o clădire din complexul medical.

Autorităţile sunt la curent cu situaţia şi investighează incidentul, iar momentan nu sunt informaţii despre eventuale victime.

Informaţii neconfirmate din surse multiple indică o explozie a unui dispozitiv care furnizează oxigen.

Ştirea se actualizează

 

