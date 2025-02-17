Un tânăr a mers aproape 1,5 km pe jos în timpul unei furtuni de zăpadă pentru a livra pizza: Am primit 2 dolari bacșiș

Connor Stephanoff, în vârstă de 20 de ani, din Indiana (SUA), a parcurs aproape 1,5 km pe jos, în timpul unei furtuni de zăpadă, pentru a livra o pizza într-o zonă bogată, blocată de un autobuz, potrivit Daily Mail.
Connor Stephanoff a fost nevoit să își lase mașina bunicii și să meargă pe jos aproape un kilometru și jumătate prin ninsoare, pentru a livra o comandă într-un cartier de lux. Drumul era blocat de un autobuz, așa că nu a avut de ales decât să își continue traseul pe jos.
Tânărul a mers pe jos 1,5 km ca să livreze pizza
Îmbrăcat doar într-un hanorac subțire, pantaloni de trening și adidași, tânărul nu s-a plâns și s-a asigurat că pizza ajunge la timp în cartierul de lux, în ciuda efortului său și a vremii dificile.
Pe drum, a fost observat de ofițerul de poliție Richard Craig, care dirija traficul în zonă. Impresionat de efortul livratorului, polițistul a început să-l filmeze și a spus: „Nimeni nu livrează pizza pe jos! Nimeni nu merge pe jos cu o pizza. Nu astăzi! Asta nu se întâmplă!”, a declarat polițistul, după ce l-a văzut pe tânăr cu cutia de pizza prin nămeți.
În timp ce se întorcea pe mijlocul drumului înghețat către mașina sa, polițistul l-a oprit să discute cu el și a început să-l filmeze, spunând că „nimeni nu mă va crede”.
Întrebat cât a costat comanda, Stephanoff a verificat bonul și a spus că pizza a fost 40 de dolari, iar bacșișul primit a fost de doar 2 dolari, adică aproximativ 5% din sumă.
„Livrezi pizza, frate?” a strigat Craig într-un videoclip de pe TikTok postat pe contul său, care a strâns peste 112.000 de vizualizări. „Ai primit un bacșiș bun?”
„Doi dolari”, a răspuns tânărul.
„Glumești?” a întrebat Craig în videoclip, iar tânărul a râs.
Polițistul însă a considerat că povestea lui merită mai multă atenție.
@officercraig $2 TIP SHOULD BE A CRIME! Whoever did this: #SHAMEFUL ROCKSTAR PIZZA HAS A ROCKSTAR DRIVER. (Brownsburg, IN.) This guy is a RARE breed. During today’s all day snowstorm, crashes and slideoffs were coming in near 30 calls an hour. This school bus had a minor crash. The bus slid backwards and sideways down a hill and gets stuck, blocking this neighborhood street, and making it completely impassable. The roads were so bad, it took us 20 min. to get 3-4 miles. THIS #DELIVERYDRIVER pulled up before officers arrived. The delivery was about 1/4 mile past where the bus was blocking the street. This young man did not allow this to discourage him. He didn’t call his manager to complain, he didn’t call the customer and tell them their $40 pizza order could not be delivered. Oh no. THIS MAN IS BUILT DIFFERENT. He would not be discouraged by the obstacles he was encountering, which included a 1/2 mile hike round trip in the cold, wet snow. He parked his vehicle at the top of the hill, got out, wearing grey sweats, Nikes, and NO COAT nor GLOVES. He grabbed this #RockstarPizza, and took off hiking thru the very cold, and wet snow with the pizza in tow. It was the beginning of his shift at 4:30p on a Friday afternoon, BUT he was determined this family got their pizza. This is in a more affluent neighborhood, and I’m sure he thought he would be rewarded properly for his RARE display of PRIDE and DEDICATION to his work- that is often times not seen by some of his generation. But more so, he wanted to ensure this family got their pizza to their door! So they did not have to leave the confines of their warm, comfortable, AND VERY NICE home. He got my attention as I see him walking in the middle of street after he made the delivery. I said outloud “what does this guy think he is doing?” As I initially thought he was a neighbor coming to “rubberneck” the crash. The bus driver told me he walked by once and was delivering a pizza. I didn’t believe that fully because what young pizza delivery guy in 2025 would do this??? None that I know! Not believing it completely, I hit RECORD and ask this young man. I was dumbfounded and in disbelief when he confirmed. But most of all - I was impressed- AND STILL AM! I’m proud to witness this firsthand. But my excitement and pride quickly turned to frustration when I asked him about his tip. WHO TIPS A GUY WHO RISKS EVERYTHING TO DRIVE FOOD TO YOUR DOOR LIKE THIS?? Let alone, gets out to hike it to you while every road was nearly impassable! I REALLY HOPE this algorithm is good enough that whomever DID THIS, SEES THIS! You should be ashamed of yourself whoever u are!! SHAME ON YOU. A $40 pizza delivered and a $2 tip! EVERYONE IN THIS NEIGHBORHOOD CAN AFFORD IT. AND IF THEY CANT, STOP ORDERING PIZZA YOU CANT AFFORD! After processing he only received $2, and what I just witnessed, I reached for my own wallet. To PAY THE TIP FOR SOMEONE THAT PROBABLY MAKES DOUBLE MY SALARY. But I did not want this young man discouraged. Unfortunately my wallet was in my Tahoe, which was at the top of the big hill. I quickly as I could chased him down up the hill giving him the little cash I had in my wallet. (About $15) HE DESERVED MUCH MORE. Not sure who this guy is, BUT IF YOU DO, PLZ TAG HIM, SHOW HIM SOME ❤️❤️❤️ AND GIVE HIM THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES! Well done sir.?#IncredibleWork #Rockstar #Brownsburg #Indiana #delivery #Driver #snow #PizzaGuy #pizza @Dave Portnoy #LifeLawAndFootball #dedicated #workethic @Pat McAfee Show Clips ♬ original sound - Officer Craig
Oamenii au donat peste 42.000 de dolari
A doua zi, videoclipul postat de polițist a devenit viral. Impresionați de situația tânărului, oamenii au început să întrebe cum ar putea să-l ajute. Polițistul a inițiat o campanie GoFundMe, iar donațiile au depășit rapid 42.000 de dolari.
Stephanoff a aflat despre generozitatea oamenilor de la bunica sa și a spus că își dorește să își cumpere o mașină, pentru a nu mai folosi mașina ei. Dacă îi vor mai rămâne bani, are de gând să o ajute pe bunica sa să își achite facturile.