Un incendiu izbucnit la bordul unei nave de marfă ruseşti, lovită de drone în Marea Baltică, nu a putut fi stins încă, a anunţat duminică Garda de Coastă a Finlandei, informează Reuters. Cei 16 membri ai echipajului au fost evacuaţi pe o altă navă rusească, aflată în apropiere.

Armata finlandeză a declarat că atacul asupra navei "Sparta II", produs sâmbătă, a fost cel mai probabil o acțiune a Ucrainei şi că nava a ajuns ulterior în derivă în apele finlandeze, unde a rămas ancorată.

Imagini foto şi video, date publicităţii de Garda de Coastă, au surprins mai multe nave care, în timpul nopţii, au direcţionat jeturi de apă către "Sparta II", încercând astfel să stingă incendiul şi să răcească containerele stivuite pe puntea vasului.



În acest an, Ucraina a trimis valuri de drone militare către regiunea de coastă Leningrad, în nord-vestul Rusiei, unele dintre acestea pătrunzând chiar în spaţiul aerian al ţărilor baltice vecine, ceea ce a stârnit temeri că războiul s-ar putea extinde pe teritoriul NATO.



Finnish Border Guard Press Briefing on the Sparta II russian military roro ship that was attacked by Ukrainian drones and is currently within Finnish territorial waters. The strike happened in international waters. Finland’s Defense Forces detected a drone strike on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the eastern Gulf of Finland. The Border Guard first spotted the ship about 50 km (31 miles) west of Suursaari and estimated the first hits came between 8:40 and 8:50 a.m. The burning ship drifted into Finnish waters. Wind carried it across the territorial boundary around midday. The crew dropped anchor at 3:45 p.m., and the anchor was still holding when officials spoke. Finland considered Ukrainian responsibility likely. Asked directly who carried out the strike, the Finnish Defense Forces said they believed Ukraine was likely responsible. They could not say why this particular ship was hit. The cargo was unknown. Sparta II is a Russian-flagged roll-on/roll-off cargo ship that has transported goods for the Russian state, including its armed forces. The Border Guard said it had no details about what the ship was carrying on this voyage. All 16 crew members were being evacuated. The crew had tried to contain the fire under the captain’s direction before boarding a life raft and a lifeboat. At the briefing, officials still did not know whether anyone had been injured. The bridge was damaged. Officials also reported damage between the bridge and the cargo containers. Smoke was still rising from the ship, and the full extent of the fire damage was unclear. Finland led the rescue, with help from across the gulf. An Estonian patrol vessel was on scene, and the salvage tug Ajax had arrived to fight the fire. Finnish and Russian rescue centers were coordinating a plan to tow the ship back to Russian waters once it was safe. Coastal rescue services prepared for a possible oil spill. Helsinki Rescue Department was put in charge of coordinating the coastal response. Crews around the Gulf of Finland had spill-response equipment ready to deploy if needed. A separate airspace investigation was underway. The Border Guard was investigating whether a Russian military helicopter entered Finnish airspace off Loviisa. Officials said the flight may have been connected to monitoring the damaged ship or assisting the rescue. Officials said Finland faced no immediate military threat. Air and sea traffic were temporarily restricted around Sparta II to protect the rescue operation. The authorities said the incident posed no general danger to other commercial shipping in the Baltic. Subtitles may have mistakes.