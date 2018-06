Kicking off the week with the unveiling of the site's new look! Complete with #artwork by the limitless @coatsey212 and more comprehensive navigation ? please go give it a gander ? thank you for your ongoing support and interest in the platform and its mission ? ~ As always, if you have made, or supported a loved one (friend; family; partner) in making the decision to #terminate a #pregnancy , please consider sharing your story. ~ SIHaA is a safe, confidential storytelling platform where you can submit stories in written, visual, audio, or video form. Founded on #intersectionalfeminist principles, it recognizes that pregnancy (and the termination of it) is not exclusively a #cis #hetero experience. It is a #nonbinary #qtpoc #inclusive space for all. #reproductivejustice is EVERY body's #fight ? be shameless ? #socialjustice #reproductiverights #humanrights #abortion #abortionstories #storytelling #online #confidential #stigma #taboo #resist #persist #squarespace #squarespacetemplate

A post shared by So, I had an abortion.... (@soihadanabortion) on Sep 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT