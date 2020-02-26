x close

Cântăreața Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost drogată, violată și ținută captivă

de S.T.    |    26 Feb 2020   •   09:15
Cântăreața Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost drogată, violată și ținută captivă 534 instagram.com/duffy

Duffy, cântăreață galeză premiată cu Grammy, a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată și ținută captivă timp de mai multe zile”.

Vedeta, în vârstă de 35 de ani, a publicat un mesaj pe rețeaua de socializare Instagram, în care a povestit că a avut nevoie de „mult timp” pentru a se recupera.

Cântăreața, care a avut, în 2008, un single pe primul loc în topurile din Marea Britanie, le-a scris celor peste 70.000 de urmăritori ai săi că „acesta este adevărul și credeți-mă vă rog că acum sunt bine și în siguranță”.

„Nici nu vă puteți imagina de câte ori m-am gândit să scriu aceste rânduri. Am fost violată, drogată și ținută captivă timp de mai multe zile”, a scris Duffy pe Instagram.

„Nu pot explica. Mulți dintre voi se întreabă ce s-a întâmplat cu mine, unde am dispărut și de ce. Un jurnalist m-a contactat, a dat de mine și i-am spus totul vara trecută. A fost bun cu mine și m-am simțit atât de bine să pot vorbi în sfârșit despre asta”, a mai adăugat vedeta în postare.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Citeşte mai multe despre:

Duffy premii Grammy viol
