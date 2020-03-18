x close

Bacșișul generos lăsat de ultimul client al unui restaurant, înainte de a fi închis din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus

de A.M.P    |    18 Mar 2020   •   13:31
Pandemia de coronavirus are un efect dezastruos pentru micile afaceri care depind de fiecare client pentru a nu ajunge în situația de a declara faliment.

Clientul unui restaurant din Columbus, Ohio, a înțeles cel mai bine acest lucru și a ținut să lase un bacșiș generos angajaților care, în câteva ore, rămâneau fără un loc de muncă.

Bărbatul, client fidel, a lăsat 2.500 de dolari bacșis, la o comandă de doar 29 de dolari, cerându-le angajaților să împartă banii în mod egal între ei.

 

 

coronavirus faliment
