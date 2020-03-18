Bacșișul generos lăsat de ultimul client al unui restaurant, înainte de a fi închis din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus

Clientul unui restaurant din Columbus, Ohio, a înțeles cel mai bine acest lucru și a ținut să lase un bacșiș generos angajaților care, în câteva ore, rămâneau fără un loc de muncă.

Bărbatul, client fidel, a lăsat 2.500 de dolari bacșis, la o comandă de doar 29 de dolari, cerându-le angajaților să împartă banii în mod egal între ei.

When the going gets tough, the tough stay loyal. This loyal, amazing patron of Coaches on Bethel left the staff a $2500 tip to help lighten the losses during this required closing of Restaurants & Bars in Ohio. @OnCoaches @nbc4i @GovMikeDeWine @wsyx6 @DinoTrip @10TVBot pic.twitter.com/scTpMJo0N1