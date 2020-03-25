Greta Thunberg, posibil infectată cu coronavirus: „Eram obosită, aveam frisoane, o durere de gât și tuse”

Greta Thunberg povestește că atât ea, cât și tatăl ei, au început să facă febră și să aibă tuse, dureri de gât și frisoane după ce s-au întors dintr-o călătorie prin Europa centrală.
”În ultimele două săptămâni am stat izolată. După ce m-am întors din călătoria în Europa Centrală, m-am izolat într-un apartament închiriat, departe de mama și sora mea, deoarece numărul de cazuri de COVID-19 în Germania, de exemplu, a fost similar cu cel din Italia la început. Acum aproximativ zece zile am început să simt câteva simptome, exact în același timp cu tatăl meu - care a călătorit cu mine la Bruxelles. Mă simțeam obosită, aveam frisoane, o durere de gât și tuse. Tata a avut aceleași simptome, dar mult mai intense și cu febră.
În Suedia nu te poți testa pentru COVID-19 decât dacă ai nevoie de un tratament medical de urgență. Celor care se simt rău li se transmite că trebuie să rămână acasă, în izolare.
Prin urmare, nu am fost testată pentru COVID-19, dar este foarte probabil să îl fi avut, având în vedere simptomele și circumstanțele.
Acum m-am recuperat, dar - aproape că nu m-am simțit rău. Ultima mea răceală a fost mult mai rea decât asta!
Dacă n-ar fi fost altcineva în aceeași situație, nici nu aș fi bănuit că mi se întâmplă ceva. Tot ce am simțit a fost o ușoară oboseală și tuse.
Și asta este ceea ce o face mult mai periculoasă. Mulți (în special tinerii) pot să nu observe deloc simptome sau simptome foarte ușoare. Atunci nu știu că au virusul și îl pot transmite persoanelor din grupurile de risc.
Noi, care nu aparținem unui grup de risc, avem o responsabilitate enormă. Acțiunile noastre pot fi diferența dintre viață și moarte pentru mulți alții.
Vă rog să rețineți acest lucru, urmați sfaturile experților și ale autorităților locale și stați acasă pentru a încetini răspândirea virusului.
Și amintiți-vă să aveți întotdeauna grijă unul de celălalt și să-i ajutați pe cei care au nevoie” a scris ea pe Instagram.
