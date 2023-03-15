ADC Eastern Europe în top cinci cei mai buni angajatori din România conform Best Places to Work

Profesioniștii din inginerie și IT sunt în continuare printre cei mai căutați angajați de pe piața locurilor de muncă. Dacă în trecut aceștia mergeau la târguri de joburi sau trimiteau CV-uri către echipele de recrutare, de câțiva ani încoace sunt companiile cele care vin spre ei cu oferte din ce în ce mai tentante.

În acest nou context, companiile precum ADC Eastern Europe - parte a grupului francez ALTEN – fac eforturi pentru a se diferenția de alți angajatori de pe piață și a atrage cei mai buni profesioniști din inginerie și IT. Este vorba, desigur, despre pachetul de beneficii, însă și despre reputația companiei și climatul de lucru oferit. În acest sens, un mijloc eficient de a atrage cei mai calificați candidați este certificarea Best Places to Work.

Procesul de obținere a acestei certificări include un sondaj pentru angajați, un sondaj de evaluare a resurselor umane și o etapă de analiză și validare, toate întinzându-se pe o durată de aproximativ o lună.

ADC Eastern Europe a obținut certificarea la sfârșitul anului trecut, clasându-se în top cinci cei mai buni angajatori din România în 2023. În continuare, Delia Orhei, Director Operațional ADC Eastern Europe, ne povestește cum a reușit compania acest lucru și cum se diferențiază față de alți angajatori de pe piață.

Cum reușiți să vă mențineți angajații motivați, atât pe cei care lucrează de la birou, cât și pe cei care lucrează de acasă?

Motivarea angajaților este un proces constant. Măsurile pe care le luăm sunt corelate cu rezultatele sondajelor interne pe care le efectuăm. Poate fi vorba despre adăugarea unor beneficii punctuale precum Floating Days sau bonusul anual, însa și despre introducerea unor activități de socializare – ieșiri trimestriale cu echipele, întâlniri la birou și evenimente interne. Iar în cazul angajaților remote, avem acțiuni digitale precum webinarii, evenimente sau concursuri online.

Ce fel de oportunități de dezvoltare și învățare oferiți angajaților?

Oportunitățile de învățare au fost, de asemenea, adaptate mediului de lucru hibrid și remote, astfel încât, începând cu anul 2022 am introdus mai multe soluții de e-learning care au venit în completarea sesiunilor de training susținute în format fizic de traineri interni și externi. În acest fel, reușim să acoperim nevoile de dezvoltare ale angajaților noștri pe toate zonele de interes: atât traininguri tehnice sau pe anumite tehnologii, specifice domeniului în care activează, cât și traininguri care se axează pe dezvoltarea competențelor din zonele de management, leadership sau limbi străine.

Care sunt în momentul de față cele mai mari provocări pe care le întâmpină resursele umane în România?

Depinde de sectorul la care ne referim. Pentru inginerie și IT, principalele provocări ar fi numărul limitat de profesioniști comparat cu cererea și durata mai scurtă de ședere în companii. Pe scurt, candidați mai puțini și o fluctuație mai mare între angajatori.

Cum a fost pentru companie procesul de obținere a certificării Best Places to Work?

Procesul de obținere a certificării a decurs destul de rapid și putem spune că a fost și un proces de descoperire și analiză, care ne-a adus mai aproape de nevoile angajaților noștri. Am înțeles care sunt acele aspecte unde trebuie să lucrăm și care sunt punctele noastre forte.

Ce sfat le-ați da companiilor din România care doresc să obțină această certificare?

Să vadă în această certificare, nu doar un proces formal, ci o valoroasă oportunitate de învățare și de obținere de informații privind starea companiei și a angajaților. Certificarea Best Places to Work ar trebui văzută ca o treaptă de maturizare și consolidare în evoluția oricărei companii.

EN:

ADC Eastern Europe Among Top Five Best Romanian Employers According Best Places To Work

Engineering and IT professionals continue to be among the most sought-after employees on the Romanian job market. If in the past, they used to go to job fairs or send CVs to recruitment teams, for several years now it is the companies that come to them with increasingly tempting offers.

In this new context, companies such as ADC Eastern Europe - part of the French ALTEN Group - are making efforts to differentiate themselves from other employers and attract the best engineering and IT professionals. What makes them stand out is, of course, the benefits package, but also the reputation of the company and the working climate. Regarding this aspect, an effective means of attracting the most qualified candidates proves to be the Best Places to Work certification.

The process of obtaining this certification consists of an employee survey, a human resource assessment survey, and a review and validation phase, all spanning approximately one month.

ADC Eastern Europe obtained the certification at the end of 2022, ranking among the top five best employers in Romania for 2023. Delia Orhei, Operational Director at ADC Eastern Europe, shares below some insights about the certification process and what differentiates the company from other employers on the market.

How do you keep your employees motivated, both those working from the office and those working from home?

Motivating employees is a continuous process. The measures we take are correlated with the results of the internal surveys we conduct on a regular basis. We can decide, for example, to add new benefits such as Floating Days or an annual bonus, but also to introduce a variety of social activities – quarterly team meet-ups, in-person meetings at the office or internal events. For those employees working remotely, we have digital activities such as webinars or online contests.

What kind of development and learning opportunities does the company offer to its employees?

The learning opportunities have also been adapted to hybrid and remote work, so that, starting in 2022, we implemented several e-learning solutions, complementary to the in-person training sessions provided by internal or external trainers. This is how we succeeded to answer the development needs of our employees – introducing technical trainings, specific to the field in which they operate, as well as soft skills and languages trainings.

What are the biggest challenges that the human resources sector faces at the moment in Romania?

It depends on the industry we are referring to. For engineering and IT Services, the main challenges are the limited number of professionals compared to the existing demand and the short employment duration. In other words, fewer candidates, and higher attrition rates.

How was the process of obtaining the Best Places to Work certification for the company?

The certification process went quickly and was smoothly. For us, it was also a process of discovery and analysis, that brought us closer to the needs of our employees. We gained

a better understanding of those aspects that we need to work on, as well as of our strengths.

What advice would you give to those Romanian companies willing to obtain the certification?

To see in this certification, not just a formal process, but a valuable opportunity to learn and obtain information on the company and its employees. Obtaining the Best Places to Work certification should be part of the evolution of any Romanian company.