Science, a strategic role in tobacco harm reduction

Dr. James Murphy, Director of Research and Science, BAT

Science plays a strategic role in shaping policies that reduce the risks associated with traditional tobacco products. This was one of the key messages from the leadership of a major international group that continues to invest in innovation and develop modern smoke-free nicotine products. Company representatives stressed that accessibility and transparency are essential to support adult smokers in transitioning to less harmful alternatives.

Dr. James Murphy, Director of Research and Science, BAT: “It is absolutely necessary to make these products accessible to adult smokers. We must ensure they are available in retail so that adult smokers can try them and have the opportunity to move towards lower-risk products.

Romania is a critical market for the BAT Group. Today, Romania is one of the few countries in the world offering all three categories of smoke-free products: heated tobacco products, vaping and nicotine pouches.”

To meet strict national and international requirements – and modern consumer expectations – the company has carried out extensive testing and evaluation. These checks are designed to confirm both the high quality and the reduced-risk potential of the new products.

Karina McQuillan, Global Head of Toxicology: “We assess different factors when looking at reduced-risk products. The main aspect we focus on is the reduction in the number of compounds. We also look at significant reductions in certain toxic substances found in smoke. These are specific chemicals that are cause for concern, and we monitor their reduction. We also consider non-product-related factors: the impact on the individual and the overall impact on the population.”

Jorge Araya, South-Eastern Europe Area Director, BAT: “To ensure transparency, BAT created OMNI, a platform that consolidates all scientific research. It is publicly available, and anyone can consult it. This gives us confidence that the scientific research underlying our product development supports the commercial efforts we undertake in the country.”

Do you believe smoke-free alternatives are the future of the tobacco industry?

“Yes! BAT Group’s goal is to build a better future. How do we achieve this? Through a smoke-free world.”

The Romanian market is showing growing interest in modern, non-combustible nicotine products. Heated tobacco, vaping products, and nicotine pouches have all gained traction in recent years – helped by new device launches, a regulatory framework that reflects differing risk levels, and information campaigns focused on the science. Together, these developments suggest that many smokers are looking for alternatives considered less harmful than conventional cigarettes, with science playing a central role in the industry’s global transformation.