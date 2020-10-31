Simona Halep s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Mesajul transmis de sportivă

"Bună tuturor, am vrut să vă anunț că am fost testată pozitiv cu COVID-19", a scris Simona Halep, pe reţeaua de socializare.

Sportiva anunță că se autoizolează acasă, unde se va recupa.

Jucătoarea de tenis scrie că are simptome ușoare ale bolii COVID-19: "Mă simt bine ... vom trece prin asta împreună".

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together ??