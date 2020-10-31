Simona Halep s-a infectat cu coronavirus. Mesajul transmis de sportivă

de Milena Niță    |    31 Oct 2020   •   14:17
Simona Halep a anunţat pe contul ei de Twitter că s-a infectat cu coronavirus.

"Bună tuturor, am vrut să vă anunț că am fost testată pozitiv cu COVID-19", a scris Simona Halep, pe reţeaua de socializare.

Sportiva anunță că se autoizolează acasă, unde se va recupa.

Halep: Mă simt bine

Jucătoarea de tenis scrie că are simptome ușoare ale bolii COVID-19: "Mă simt bine ... vom trece prin asta împreună".

